Nineteen-year-old Kai Trump is facing online criticism after broadcasting a tropical Costa Rica vacation to her audience of more than 1.5 million YouTube subscribers. The president's eldest granddaughter uploaded a travel vlog documenting a send-off with high school friends before she begins her studies at the University of Miami this autumn.

The news came as the high-profile teenager shared her holiday footage while 95 per cent of polled Americans believe the United States is in the midst of an affordability crisis. Viewers also saw a TikTok announcing the vlog where she lip-synced to the Eddie Money track 'Take Me Home'.

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Kai Trump Shares Costa Rica Vacation Vlog

The vacation-themed vlog was filmed before her appearance at the 2026 ESPY awards ceremony in New York City. 'I am so grateful to spend this time together before we all head off to college,' she wrote in the video description. The avid golfer was shown taking to the course ahead of her trip to the Central American country.

While in Costa Rica, the gaggle of high school friends was shown hanging out by the pool and hiking to the top of a mountain (an excursion documented heavily for her online audience). They were seen eating ice cream and playing in the water. The group attended a dinner where she wore a dress by Alice and Olivia.

The soon-to-be college students spent time boogie boarding on the beach, though the teens remarked that the sand was too rocky. At another moment, she pointed out that there were a plethora of crabs around. Her friend Emma also presented her with a painting featuring a mountain filled with skiers.

Followers Criticise the Luxurious Costa Rica Vacation

The response in the comment section included criticisms for both the teenager and her grandfather. Viewers noted the luxurious nature of the travel experience and wondered if she travelled with her own Secret Service detail during the senior trip.

'Ahhhhh, the life of the rich and famous! thanks for sharing with us peasants!' read one comment.

Another user echoed that sentiment, writing, 'Oh for the life of the rich and wealthy.'

Other viewers addressed the ongoing foreign policy of the president. 'Please tell your grandpa to stop screwing up the global economy,' one YouTube user wrote. Another added, 'Keep in mind your grandpa is bombing s--t out of some countries so you can have life you have....'

The online reaction was quite wild, as a separate commenter warned that her wealthy grandfather is a pawn. 'Today you're rich, tomorrow - you're poor,' they fumed. The comments stand in contrast to her estimated net worth of around $20 million (£15.04 million) as the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump.

Americans Face Continuing Affordability Crisis Today

While she enjoyed her tropical vacation, Americans at home continue to struggle. The war with Iran continues to raise oil prices and dramatically impacts the cost of living across the nation. The average price of a gallon of gas in the United States hovers around $4.11 (£3.09) as of 26 July.

That figure represents nearly one full dollar more than it cost exactly a year ago. Inflation also continues to rise while average earnings drop. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.