A striking claim made during one of the world's biggest podcasts has thrust President Donald Trump back into the spotlight after former Navy SEAL and podcast host Shawn Ryan alleged that the president's children are buying private islands complete with bunkers while millions of Americans continue to grapple with economic pressures.

Ryan offered no evidence for the allegation, but the remark quickly became one of the most talked about moments from his wide-ranging conversation.

Shawn Ryan Made the Explosive Island Claim

Ryan made the comment while reflecting on his growing disillusionment with politics and public institutions. Speaking candidly, he explained that he no longer wanted to involve himself in supporting political figures after believing he had once placed too much faith in them.

'I never want to involve myself in the US political system or vouch for any man again,' Ryan said at the beginning of the discussion.

He later added, 'Everything is a lie,' before arguing that he had reached a point where he questioned whether politics could genuinely fix America's challenges.

The most eye catching moment came when Ryan criticised the country's leadership and suddenly referenced Trump's family.

'Really? You're going to sit here and tell me the country's going great while the president of the United States' kids are buying private islands with bunkers?' he asked.

Politics Became Ryan's Biggest Disappointment

Ryan said he had initially viewed Trump as someone capable of changing the country's direction but claimed that hope faded over time.

'Trump, the last hope, winds up aligning with Chuck Schumer,' Ryan said. 'At that point, you have to ask yourself, is there a political solution to the problems that we have?'

He admitted he no longer knows the answer and suggested he has become increasingly convinced that politics cannot deliver meaningful change.

Ryan also criticised what he described as powerful figures becoming addicted to influence while failing to speak honestly.

'You think you're so powerful, but you can't even say what's on your mind,' he said. 'They can't say what they really think. They won't even stand up for what they believe in.'

The Podcast Took a Spiritual Turn

The conversation later shifted away from politics and towards Ryan's personal beliefs following a recent psychedelic experience involving ibogaine and 5 MeO.

Ryan described the experience in deeply spiritual terms, saying it fundamentally changed how he viewed good and evil.

'I found hell. Hell,' he recalled.

He went on to argue that his experiences convinced him supernatural evil exists, which, in his view, strengthened his belief in God.

The podcast host also reflected on the dangers of arrogance, admitting that success and access to insider information once made him believe he understood more than ordinary people.

'I let all the praise get to me,' he admitted. 'The idea that you know stuff that civilians don't know, that's a kind of arrogance.'

Ryan concluded that he now believes there is only one lasting source of truth.

'The Holy Bible. That's the one truth. That's it,' he said.

Ryan did not identify which of Trump's children he was referring to, nor did he provide evidence to support the allegation. No publicly verified reports have confirmed that Trump's children have purchased private islands equipped with bunkers.