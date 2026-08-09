SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk was publicly branded a 'moron' on Sunday, 9 August 2026, after writing on his social media platform X that 'Hitler was a left-wing socialist.' The controversial assertion sparked immediate backlash across social media as commentators and users accused the billionaire of promoting what they described as a historical falsehood.

The latest online firestorm erupted after Musk quote-tweeted a post from an X user named Alice Smith, who had written that Hitler was a leftist due to his reliance on identity politics, collectivism and statism. Musk amplified the post to his vast audience by adding his own endorsement of the claim, prompting an immediate wave of criticism from political commentators and historians online.

Political commentator Matthew Yglesias led the public pushback on X by quoting the billionaire's thread and rejecting the characterisation of Hitler as a socialist. Yglesias wrote that repeating the statement does not make it true, arguing that Hitler came to power with the support of conservative political forces who preferred collaborating with him rather than with socialists.

Numerous social media users also challenged Musk's interpretation beneath his viral post. One critic argued that the claim represented a significant distortion of history, pointing out that Hitler persecuted socialists during his rise to power.

Billionaire's History of Extreme Rhetoric

Another user shifted the focus to Musk's broader public influence, writing that 'the biggest problem we face isn't that Elon is poorly read and sophomorically trite, but that society will somehow equate his abject stupidity with his success.' A third commentator drew parallels with 1930s Germany, arguing that the Nazis came to power with the backing of industrial elites who, in the user's view, shared similarities with today's influential business figures, including Musk.

Hitler was a left-wing socialist https://t.co/fmyD3fMGkD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 8, 2026

This latest episode is far from the first time the SpaceX CEO has drawn criticism for referencing Nazi history or engaging with far-right political rhetoric. Last year, Musk faced international backlash after critics said he appeared to perform a gesture resembling a Nazi salute during a public appearance following Donald Trump's inauguration at Washington's Capital One Arena.

During the event, Musk thanked Trump supporters before placing his right hand over his heart and extending it upward in a gesture that many observers compared to a Nazi salute. Facing criticism online, Musk dismissed the reaction on X, writing that his opponents needed **a 'better dirty trick' because the 'everyone is Hitler' attack was becoming predictable.

European Leaders Clash With Musk Over History

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Musk's repeated references to extremist political themes have previously drawn criticism from senior European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz said that while European democracies protect freedom of speech, that protection does not prevent public criticism of expressions seen as supporting extremist ideologies.

Rather than engaging directly with Scholz's comments, Musk responded on X by quote-tweeting a news report about the German leader's remarks and writing, 'Shame on Oaf Schitz.'

Musk's repeated references to extremist political themes have previously drawn criticism from senior European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz said that while European democracies protect freedom of speech, that protection does not prevent public criticism of expressions seen as supporting extremist ideologies.

Rather than engaging directly with Scholz's comments, Musk responded on X by quote-tweeting a news report about the German leader's remarks and writing, 'Shame on Oaf Schitz.'