Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is facing a backlash after flying a government jet to a college football game just a day after a nationwide ground stop stranded thousands of travellers.

Mullin defended the trip, saying the ground stop had been lifted and that officials 'still gotta live our lives', but Democrats accused him of arrogance and corruption.

A Trip After the Ground Stop

Mullin flew to Baton Rouge on Saturday to watch Texas take on LSU at Tiger Stadium, Newser reported, citing the New York Post, CNBC and the Oklahoman. The plane reportedly took off and landed 'almost exactly 24 hours' after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reopened airspace, according to a government source cited by the New York Post. Mullin later clarified during a CNBC interview that airspace had been fully open for 21 hours when he travelled.

The FAA ordered the stop at 2:54 p.m. Central Time on Friday, citing 'air traffic control communications problems' at facilities across the country, WAFB reported. The agency said it issued the order 'for safety reasons', keeping departing aircraft on the ground 'until further notice'. It was the first nationwide ground stop since a computer outage in January 2023.

The disruption was severe. FlightAware had recorded 9,132 cancellations and 7,030 delays on Friday alone by Saturday morning, according to ABC News. Further cancellations followed as airlines struggled to reposition aircraft and crews. Mullin blamed outdated systems for the failure and said it was not a cyberattack. 'I don't think anybody's going to get fired over this,' he told Fox News.

ESPN's Pete Thamel listed the team among several Southeastern Conference programmes in 'flight limbo' ahead of the game, according to WAFB.

Mullin: 'We Still Gotta Live Our Lives'

Speaking to CNBC, Mullin insisted the timing was not a problem. 'We would have never went if the airways weren't completely open,' he said.

He noted that the airways had been open for 21 hours by the time he travelled. 'And we still gotta live our lives at the same time,' he added.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the law requires the secretary to use government aircraft for security and continuity-of-government reasons. The department said Mullin pays personally for any flight not tied to his official duties and paid for this one in the same way.

Questions Over Contractor Suite

The controversy deepened over where Mullin watched the game. He was seen in the private box of Ben Bordelon, chief executive of Bollinger Shipyards, Newser reported. The Louisiana-based company has worked with DHS since the department's founding and was awarded a $2.2 billion (£1.65 billion) contract for four US Coast Guard cutters in December 2025.

Mullin had never met Bordelon before the game, according to the New York Post. A source told the paper that he obtained his tickets through a close friend and paid fair market value. 'Secretary Mullin abides by all ethics requirements,' DHS said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer was unconvinced. He condemned what he called the 'arrogance and stink of corruption' surrounding the trip, though no evidence of wrongdoing has been established.

The episode is not the first time a DHS secretary's use of aircraft has drawn scrutiny. Mullin's predecessor, Kristi Noem, faced criticism for using a DHS plane for official and personal trips with aide Corey Lewandowski, Atlanta Black Star reported. Noem was removed as DHS secretary in March and later given a State Department role.

Mullin and Noem have also blamed each other for the purchase of 10 aircraft in the department's $464 million (£349 million) fleet, according to the outlet. A court filing cited by the outlet also states that Mullin and his wife, Christie, own two private aircraft.