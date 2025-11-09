Martha Stewart has been accused of snubbing a fan after a viral video showed the television personality appearing to ignore a woman who had queued for more than two hours to get a copy of Stewart's reissued book signed.

The clip, posted to Instagram by a user who identified themselves as the attendee's friend, shows Stewart taking the woman's book and signing it without making eye contact or engaging directly with the fan.

The footage circulated rapidly on social media and prompted an outcry from followers who said the behaviour was unbecoming of a public figure expected to show appreciation to those who pay to attend promotional events. The signing formed part of a Williams Sonoma appearance in New York to mark the reissue of Stewart's debut title, Entertaining, which was released in a facsimile edition earlier this month.

Viral Video Shows Dismissive Moment

A short reel shared on Instagram captures the moment that set off criticism. In the clip, the fan, who, according to the post, had waited for more than two hours, hands Stewart the book; Stewart signs and briefly speaks to someone off-camera, then turns away, while the person filming reacts with laughter and disbelief.

The Instagram caption reads: 'Not my sister waiting two hours for Martha Stewart to sign her book, and she low-key ignores her lol'. The post has since been shared across X, TikTok, and other platforms, amplifying the reaction.

The footage was first widely reported by RadarOnline, which described fans' anger and reproduced portions of the clip alongside commentary from social-media users calling the interaction 'rude' and 'disappointing'. Several outlets subsequently ran their own versions of the story, noting the speed with which the short video spread online.

Critics contrasted the brief exchange with expectations that authors and public figures offer a more personable moment to attendees who often spend time and money to attend signings.

Organisers and Fans Describe Long Wait

Williams Sonoma scheduled Stewart's signing at its Columbus Circle store as part of the publicity for the reissued Entertaining, and promotional materials confirmed the event time and venue. Event pages show the signing was publicised in advance and drew a steady turnout of fans hoping for a personal encounter with the 84-year-old lifestyle icon.

Ticketing and event notices for signings of this nature frequently bundle entry with a copy of the book; in some cases, retailers also sell priority entry.

Attendees who spoke on social media described standing in line for extended periods, noting that book-signing etiquette typically permits only a short exchange, a signed inscription, and a photo, before the line must move on. For many fans, however, the hope is for at least a moment of eye contact or a brief acknowledgement. It was that perceived absence of warmth that many critics seized upon when sharing the viral clip.

Others defended Stewart, suggesting that in a public appearance with dozens of attendees, she was managing multiple demands at once and that cameras can misrepresent brief interactions.

Broader Reaction and Stewart's Reputation

The reaction to the clip must be placed in the context of Stewart's long public career. A cultural figure for decades, Stewart has built a reputation for immaculate presentation and exacting standards; at the same time, she has attracted commentary about a tough persona in interviews and profiles stretching back years.

The reissue of Entertaining, Stewart's first book, originally published in 1982 and reissued this month, was accompanied by promotional appearances and media attention that underscored her enduring influence and the appetite among collectors and new readers alike.

Some observers argued that the controversy speaks to the modern scrutiny public figures face in the age of smartphones: a single brief moment is isolated, shared, and judged by an instantly global audience. Others noted the power imbalance between celebrity and fan expectations, and the very human disappointment when a hoped-for interaction falls short.

As with many viral incidents, responses split between those demanding accountability for perceived discourtesy and those urging context and restraint before rushing to condemn.