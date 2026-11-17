Police in Massachusetts are searching for two men after a late-night stunt involving four live chickens left a convenience store employee facing an unexpected encounter in the early hours of Monday, 16 November.

The incident happened shortly before 2am at a Cumberland Farms convenience store on Russell Street in Hadley, western Massachusetts. Officers were called after an employee reported that several live chickens had been thrown at him inside the premises.

According to the Hadley Police Department, investigators reviewed surveillance footage obtained with the help of store management. The video showed two men, both believed to be in their early 20s, entering the shop, with one carrying a large black tote while the other recorded the encounter on his mobile phone.

After a brief interaction with the employee, the man carrying the bag allegedly emptied its contents onto the counter, releasing four live chickens in front of the clerk.

Police later shared images showing three birds on the counter near the cash register, with the fourth on the floor. Although the incident is believed to have been a prank, authorities have not established what prompted the men to carry out the stunt or where they obtained the animals.

Police Suspect Chickens Were Taken Locally as Animal Rescue Steps In

The investigation has since expanded to establish the origin of the chickens and locate their rightful owner. Authorities suspect the birds may have been taken from somewhere in the local area before being brought into the shop.

'Although the incident is believed to be a prank, we are attempting to learn the origin of chickens so that they may be returned to their rightful owner,' the Hadley Police Department said in a public statement.

There was some positive news for the animals, as officers confirmed that none of the four chickens appeared to have been injured. They were subsequently transferred to an animal rescue facility in Colrain, Massachusetts, where they could receive care while investigators worked to establish their ownership.

Police have appealed to residents for information that could help identify the two men and determine where the chickens came from. The department has also warned that the individuals could face criminal charges relating to 'the treatment and the taking of the chickens'.

No arrests or formal charges against the unidentified men had been announced in the latest available reports as of 17 November.

Anyone with information about the incident or the animals' ownership has been asked to contact the Hadley Police Department at 413-584-0883.

Filmed Prank Could Have Legal Consequences Beyond a Practical Joke

Although the men filmed the incident themselves, the store's surveillance footage has helped investigators establish what happened inside the shop. Police have not confirmed whether the second man's mobile phone recording has been recovered or circulated online.

The incident also raises concerns about animal welfare during social media pranks. Deliberately throwing or mishandling live animals can attract criminal charges, particularly if they are stolen, injured or subjected to unnecessary suffering.

Massachusetts law allows penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for certain animal cruelty offences. However, police have yet to announce specific charges in this case.