Controversial online influencer Braden Peters, better known to his followers as Clavicular, has broken his silence after what he described as a 'brutal' hospitalisation following a suspected overdose that unfolded live on stream in Miami, reigniting questions about the extreme online culture that helped make him famous.

Clavicular Shares Shocking Update After 'Brutal' Hospitalisation

The 20-year-old internet personality, who rose to prominence through the controversial 'looksmaxxing' movement, was rushed to the hospital after viewers watched him become visibly disoriented while broadcasting from a restaurant and shopping area with fellow creators. Witnesses said Peters appeared confused, slurred his words, and suddenly became unresponsive before the stream was cut off.

In an X update posted after he returned home, Peters shared a selfie showing injuries to his face and called the medical ordeal 'brutal'. He also pointed out that the most painful part of the experience was the removal of a breathing mask used during treatment.

'All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn't a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask,' Peters wrote.

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The hospitalisation has reignited scrutiny around Clavicular's online persona and the culture that helped make him famous. Peters became a viral figure through content tied to 'looksmaxxing', a trend centred on maximising physical attractiveness through grooming, fitness, cosmetic procedures and, in more extreme corners of the internet, dangerous body modification practices. Critics say the movement often promotes toxic beauty standards and exploits the insecurities of young men.

Clavicular has become one of the most recognisable faces of that trend, but also one of its most polarising. Reports and past interviews have linked him to claims of steroid use, appetite suppression through drug use and promotion of pseudoscientific methods such as 'bone smashing', in which users strike facial bones in the belief that it will improve their structure. Health professionals have warned that such practices can lead to lasting physical and psychological harm.

Clavicular's Many Controversies

The influencer's troubles have not been limited to health concerns. In recent months, he has been involved in multiple controversies, including an arrest in Florida on misdemeanour battery-related allegations and criticism over livestream stunts that many viewers considered reckless or abusive. He also walked out of a televised interview after being challenged over his alleged ties to misogynistic online communities and controversial figures such as Andrew Tate.

Despite the alarming incident, Peters signalled he was recovering quickly. According to reports, he told followers he planned to attend a Miami nightlife event the same day he posted his update, prompting mixed reactions online. Some fans also expressed relief that he appeared safe, while others said the quick return to partying suggested he was not taking the scare seriously enough.

Mental health advocates say the episode highlights a broader issue within influencer culture, where personal struggles can become content and risky behaviour is often rewarded with attention. Livestreaming platforms, they note, can create pressure to escalate stunts, overshare trauma or ignore warning signs in pursuit of views and viral clips.