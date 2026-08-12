A new Yale University study estimates that a nationwide Medicare for All system could save more than 114,000 lives each year while reducing US healthcare spending by more than $1 trillion annually, prompting Senator Bernie Sanders to declare that 'the time is now' to pass universal healthcare legislation.

Responding to the findings on Tuesday, the Vermont independent and ranking member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee said the analysis reinforced his long-standing argument that a single-payer healthcare system would both lower costs and prevent avoidable deaths. The research arrives as millions of Americans face rising health insurance costs and recent changes to federal healthcare coverage.

The study, conducted by Yale University researchers, was published as a preprint on medRxiv and has not yet been peer reviewed, meaning its findings have not undergone independent scientific evaluation.

Sanders Renews Push for Medicare for All

Calling the findings further evidence for sweeping healthcare reform, Sanders said Medicare for All would treat healthcare as a right rather than a privilege.

'This study confirms what we have known for years: Medicare for All saves lives and saves money. In fact, guaranteeing healthcare as a human right through a Medicare for All, single-payer system would cost $1 trillion less than our current dysfunctional system. It would save working families thousands of dollars a year. And it would prevent over 100,000 Americans from dying unnecessarily each and every year because they cannot make it to a doctor in time.

'At a time when 15 million Americans are being thrown off the healthcare they have and 20 million Americans have already seen their premiums double, on average, as a result of Trump's so-called "Big Beautiful Bill", we need Medicare for All now more than ever. The time is now to end the greed of the big insurance and drug companies and pass Medicare for All.'

Yale Study Estimates More Than $1 Trillion in Annual Savings

Researchers projected that adopting a Medicare for All system would reduce total US healthcare spending by nearly 20%, equivalent to approximately $1.041 trillion each year.

According to the analysis, much of the projected savings would come from streamlining administration, lowering prescription drug prices, reducing fraudulent billing, preventing avoidable emergency care, and changing how healthcare providers are reimbursed.

The study estimated annual savings of:

$377.5 billion through lower prescription drug prices

$286.3 billion by reducing administrative bureaucracy

$285.7 billion from curbing fraudulent billing

$100 billion by preventing costly emergency room visits and hospital admissions

$295.6 billion through revised provider reimbursement

Researchers also said Medicare for All would eliminate insurance premiums, deductibles, co-payments, provider networks, and prior authorisation requirements.

Researchers Project 114,000 Lives Could Be Saved Each Year

The study estimated that universal healthcare coverage would prevent more than 114,000 deaths annually by expanding access to medical treatment and reversing recent coverage reductions.

The projected reduction includes:

33,232 uninsured Americans who currently struggle to access lifesaving care

29,631 underinsured people unable to afford treatment despite having insurance

20,111 people expected to lose health coverage following provisions linked to Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'

18,200 older adults who would gain better access to prescription medicines

13,000 nursing home residents projected to receive improved standards of care

Researchers concluded that expanding healthcare access while reducing financial barriers could significantly improve health outcomes across multiple population groups.

Debate Over Universal Healthcare Continues

The latest findings add fresh evidence to the long-running debate over Medicare for All, although the proposal remains politically divisive.

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Supporters argue that a single-payer system would expand access to healthcare while lowering national spending through administrative efficiencies and stronger negotiating power over prescription drug prices. Opponents have questioned how such a system would be financed, its potential impact on taxes, provider reimbursement, and the broader healthcare industry.

Because the Yale analysis is a preprint, its estimates have not yet been independently validated through the peer-review process. Nevertheless, Sanders said the findings underscore the urgency of advancing Medicare for All legislation as healthcare affordability continues to dominate political debate in the United States.