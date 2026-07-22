Students are graduating with degrees but struggling to find jobs while carrying thousands of dollars in debt, Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday as she unveiled legislation that would overhaul the system used to determine whether US colleges qualify for federal student aid.

Warren, alongside Senator Dick Durbin, reintroduced the College Affordability, Quality, and Equity Act, arguing that the decades-old college accreditation process no longer does enough to protect students from institutions that saddle graduates with unaffordable debt and weak employment prospects.

'Students deserve an education that will improve their lives, not leave them jobless and buried in debt,' Warren wrote on X while announcing the legislation. 'But for too long, the cops have been off the beat.'

Bill Would Rewrite How Colleges Keep Access to Federal Aid

The legislation would expand federal oversight of college accreditors, the private organisations responsible for evaluating whether universities and colleges meet standards required to participate in federal financial aid programmes.

Under the proposal, accreditors would be required to place greater emphasis on student outcomes, including graduation rates, employment prospects, student debt levels and earnings after leaving college.

The bill would also give the US Department of Education broader authority to recognise new accrediting bodies, remove underperforming accreditors and increase transparency around accreditation decisions.

Supporters argue the changes would make it more difficult for low-performing institutions to continue receiving taxpayer-backed student aid despite producing poor outcomes for graduates.

Warren Says Current Oversight Is Failing Students

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Warren said the existing accreditation system has failed to hold colleges accountable for programmes that leave students with substantial debt while offering little improvement in long-term career prospects.

'It's time we put students first,' she said.

Durbin, who joined Warren in introducing the legislation, said students should be able to trust that institutions receiving federal financial aid meet meaningful academic and financial standards.

The proposal revives legislation first introduced in previous sessions of Congress and comes amid renewed debate over student debt, college affordability and the value of higher education as graduates continue to face rising tuition costs and uncertain labour-market outcomes.

Accreditation Shapes Which Colleges Receive Federal Student Aid

Accreditation plays a central role in the US higher education system because colleges generally must be accredited to allow students to receive federal grants and loans.

Critics have long argued that the system focuses heavily on institutional processes rather than whether students actually benefit from the education they receive.

Warren's proposal seeks to shift that emphasis towards measurable outcomes, including whether graduates secure employment that justifies the cost of their education.

The legislation would also strengthen oversight of accrediting agencies themselves, requiring more frequent reviews and allowing federal regulators to intervene when accreditors repeatedly approve institutions with poor student outcomes.

Bill Faces Uncertain Path Through Congress

The legislation has been referred for congressional consideration, but its prospects remain uncertain given the divided political landscape and competing priorities on higher education policy.

Even so, the proposal adds to pressure for reforms that link federal student aid more closely to graduate success rather than institutional compliance alone.

If enacted, it would represent one of the most significant changes to the US college accreditation system in decades, potentially reshaping how universities maintain access to billions of dollars in federal financial aid while increasing scrutiny of institutions that leave students with high debt and limited economic opportunity.