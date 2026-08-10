Donald Trump was supposed to be answering a question about impeachment. Instead, he launched into an extraordinary boast about his place in presidential history, only for journalist Jake Sherman to cut straight through it.

During a recent Punchbowl News interview, Sherman asked Trump what would happen if Democrats regained control of the House in the 2026 midterm elections and whether they would try to impeach him.

Trump's answer took an unexpected turn. 'A lot of people are saying I'm one of the greatest presidents ever,' Trump said.

Sherman was not having it. 'They're not saying that, though,' he replied.

The exchange quickly became the standout moment from the Trump-Jake Sherman interview, with the clip spreading across social media and turning a routine question about congressional power into a remarkably awkward reality check.

Durante una entrevista, Donald Trump volvió a proclamarse como uno de los mejores presidentes de la historia, pero el periodista estadounidense Jake Sherman lo contradijo de inmediato al responderle que nadie ha dicho eso. pic.twitter.com/Fuyt54maE9 — JP+ (@jpmasespanol) August 8, 2026

Trump Doubles Down After Sherman Pushes Back

What made the moment even more striking was Trump's response.

Rather than backing away from his claim, Trump insisted that people could see the results of his presidency.

'Yeah, but they know, they see the results,' he said.

That brief back-and-forth is what gives the Jake Sherman Trump viral moment its bite. Trump was being asked about the possibility of another impeachment battle, yet the conversation suddenly became a referendum on how highly Trump believes history will judge him.

And Sherman did not simply allow the claim to pass unchallenged.

There is an important nuance, however. Sherman's 'They're not saying that, though' came in the context of Trump's comments about Democrats and whether they would pursue impeachment. It should not be presented as Sherman declaring that nobody anywhere considers Trump one of the greatest presidents ever.

Still, the timing of the pushback made the exchange impossible to ignore.

Sherman on Trump Interview: I Regret Not Pushing Back When He Said Voters Are Angry With Republicans, Not Him https://t.co/EEAovTHbM8 — RealClearPolitics (@RCPolitics) August 7, 2026

The Impeachment Question Behind the Clip

Beneath the viral moment sits a much bigger political question.

Trump has already been impeached twice, first in 2019 over his dealings with Ukraine and again in 2021 after the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

Now, the possibility of a Democratic-controlled House is putting impeachment back into the political conversation.

If Democrats win the House in the 2026 midterm elections, they would gain control of powerful committees and significantly increase congressional scrutiny of Trump's administration. Democratic lawmakers have also introduced impeachment resolutions targeting actions taken during his second term.

That makes Sherman's question more than a provocative interview prompt. It goes directly to what could happen to Trump's presidency if Republicans lose the chamber.

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News gave one of the best ripostes ever when he told Donald Trump "they aren't saying that" Trump is "one of the greatest presidents ever." https://t.co/Z0XwldPkAu — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) August 8, 2026

Why the 2026 Midterms Matter

The House is therefore the crucial piece of the puzzle.

A Democratic majority would give Trump's opponents far greater power to investigate his administration, subpoena officials and launch politically damaging inquiries. Whether those efforts ultimately lead to impeachment is another question, but the political pressure would be undeniable.

Trump, however, sounded confident that Democrats would struggle to make that scenario a reality.

His decision to answer the impeachment question by talking about his historical standing also revealed something about the way he wants voters to view his second presidency.

Rather than defending himself against the possibility of impeachment, Trump immediately tried to frame his record as evidence that voters recognise his success.

That confidence could become a very different story if Democrats actually take the House.

Trump's Surprising Shift on Hakeem Jeffries

There was another revealing moment in the interview that deserves attention.

Trump was asked about House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat who could become speaker if his party wins control of the chamber.

Trump's tone was surprisingly warm.

He described Jeffries as 'a nice guy' and said, 'I'd probably get along with him very well.'

That is a striking change from Trump's previous attacks on the New York Democrat. Trump has previously referred to Jeffries as 'Low IQ' and a 'thug' in posts on Truth Social.

The contrast is difficult to miss.

If Democrats do win the House, Jeffries could be one of the most important figures standing between Trump and an easy second half of his term. Trump's sudden willingness to talk about getting along with him therefore adds another intriguing layer to the interview.

A Viral Moment With Bigger Stakes

Sherman raised the prospect of impeachment. Trump responded by declaring that people see him as one of the greatest presidents ever. Sherman pushed back. Trump doubled down.

Now the clip is travelling far beyond the original interview, while the question behind it remains unresolved.

If Democrats win control of the House in November, Sherman's seemingly simple impeachment question could suddenly look much less hypothetical.

And Trump's extraordinary claim about his place in history could end up being overshadowed by a much more immediate question: what happens if the voters hand his opponents the power to investigate him?