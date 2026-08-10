Donald Trump has claimed Black and Brown voters are rushing towards the Republican Party, but recent polling suggests the support he gained in 2024 may already be slipping.

Trump made the claim on Sunday on Truth Social, tying minority support for Republicans to his usual attacks on the Democratic left.

'Black and Brown Voters don't want Communism or Socialism – Not surprisingly, they are flocking to the Republican Party!' he wrote. 'They remember that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican! President DONALD J. TRUMP.'

The statement fits a familiar Trump argument: that Democrats have moved too far left and that working-class, Black and Hispanic voters are rejecting progressive politics. But the available polling paints a more complicated picture.

Polls Show Trump Losing Ground

Trump did improve his support among Black and Hispanic voters in the 2024 election, particularly among some men and younger voters. That shift caused real concern among Democrats, who had long relied on strong margins among minority communities.

However, recent reports suggest those gains have weakened since Trump returned to office. The Atlantic, citing new polling, reported that Trump is now 'bleeding support among Black and Hispanic voters, and especially men.'

The report said Trump, who won nearly half of Hispanic voters in 2024, now leads a Republican Party polling at only 27% to 35% among Hispanic voters ahead of the midterms. That range would mark a sharp drop from his 2024 performance and could put Republicans under pressure in competitive districts.

Black Voter Support Also Slips

The numbers are even worse among Black voters. Bloomberg Government pointed to polling that put Trump's approval rating among Black voters at just 16%.

The report warned that 'significant dips' in minority support could drag Republicans down in the midterm elections. For a party trying to prove that 2024 was the beginning of a durable multiracial conservative coalition, those figures are a warning sign. Trump's claim that Black and Brown voters are 'flocking' to the GOP does not match the direction shown by those polls.

Socialism Attack May Not Be Landing

Trump also claimed minority voters are rejecting Democrats because they do not want 'Communism or Socialism.' Republicans have increasingly used those labels against progressive candidates, especially after recent primary victories by left-wing Democrats such as Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan.

Some of those candidates have ties to or support from the Democratic Socialists of America, giving Trump and Republicans an easy line of attack. But polling on the issue appears less clear among Black voters.

In a Washington Post opinion piece, Theodore R. Johnson, a scholar of Black politics, wrote that polls show many Black voters either have no opinion on democratic socialism or are unsure about it. That suggests Trump's framing may excite Republican voters more than it explains minority voting behaviour.

GOP Outreach Faces Other Problems

Republicans also face wider challenges in convincing Black and Hispanic voters that the party is expanding access and representation. Efforts to redraw heavily minority districts have drawn criticism from Democrats and voting rights advocates.

Trump's push for proof of citizenship when registering to vote, along with stricter photo ID rules at the polls, has also been viewed by critics as a move that could suppress minority turnout. For now, Trump is presenting minority voters as a rising pillar of the GOP coalition. The polls suggest something different: the voters he gained in 2024 may not be locked in at all.