The head of UNAIDS, Winnie Byanyima, said that Elon Musk's claim that US HIV aid cuts caused zero deaths is born of ignorance, warning the reductions amount to a 'slow death sentence' for people living with the disease.

Speaking to the Telegraph at the opening of the 26th International AIDS Conference in Rio de Janeiro, executive director Byanyima addressed the billionaire's assertions directly.

Pertinently, the financial reductions were led by the US and Musk during his tenure as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The total international financing for HIV declined by more than $1.5 billion to $7.3 billion in 2025, representing an 18 per cent reduction and the lowest funding level in nearly two decades.

UNAIDS Chief Rejects Elon Musk Zero Deaths

Addressing the cuts, Byanyima did not mince words regarding Musk's assessment of the fallout.

'I do not know where Elon Musk gets his data from, but he is showing ignorance of the disease,' she said.

She clarified the reality of how the virus operates when treatment is disrupted. 'This disease is not like a bullet shot in the head and you die. This is an attack on the immune system.' Withdrawing medication, she noted, acts as a slow death sentence.

Data released by UNAIDS highlights the tangible impact of these financial reductions. In 2025, an additional 1.2 million people became infected with HIV, and 570,000 more individuals died of Aids-related illnesses.

While new HIV infections and Aids-related deaths remain at their lowest levels in more than 30 years, experts caution that previous gains are now at risk due to the 18 per cent cut to international funding.

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Global HIV Treatment Access Faces Severe Threat

The human cost of the retreating budget is quantifiable. Currently, around nine million of the 41 million people living with HIV globally are still not on treatment. Furthermore, almost half of all children living with HIV did not have access to antiretroviral therapy in 2025.

A recent New York Times report revealed that 1,700 HIV treatment sites closed after the US aid cuts, with children and high-risk adult populations worst affected.

According to one quoted study, the US President's Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR) supported treatment for about 77,000 fewer children in 2025 than it had the previous year, representing a 14 per cent decline.

The UNAIDS report confirms that funding disruptions severely impacted HIV prevention, testing, and key components of treatment programmes over the course of 2025. Essential HIV treatment services were mostly maintained, but how long that stability will last remains unclear. HIV prevention services, largely financed through international aid, face particular risk.

Funding Drops Amid New HIV Prevention Breakthroughs

The report notes that without donor support and stronger domestic investment, HIV prevention and community-led service delivery risk total collapse.

The UN body states that while the world has turned the tide against HIV, progress is fragile. Without renewed commitment, the world risks a resurgence of the epidemic. Without urgent action, more than three million more people could become infected by 2030.

This decline in funding occurs just as major scientific breakthroughs in HIV prevention are becoming available. Long-lasting medicines that offer vaccine-like protection against HIV are now rolling out globally, representing a significant chance to stop the pandemic. Monthly and six-monthly injections are already available, and monthly pills are in late-stage trials.

'Scientific breakthroughs are giving us tools that previous generations could only dream of,' Ms Byanyima said. 'However, the test of success is not whether medicines exist, it is whether the people who need them can get them, and at an affordable price.'

UN Data Shows Shifting Global HIV Pandemic

The UNAIDS report also observes that the geographic shape of the HIV pandemic is gradually changing. Sub-Saharan Africa, which is still the worst-affected region, has made significant gains in driving down the virus, cutting infections by 62 per cent since 2010.

However, the trends are moving in the opposite direction elsewhere. Infections have climbed by 17 per cent in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, 25 per cent in Latin America, and 78 per cent across the Middle East and North Africa.