Taylor Swift appears to have silenced Donald Trump on his own turf, stripping the audio from a TikTok video his campaign account posted specifically to needle her.

The video, shared by the @TeamTrump account, showed President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks from a balcony, soundtracked by Swift's 2020 'Folklore' track 'August'. Its caption read, 'I'm sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august.' Within days, US users found the audio gone, replaced with a message reading, 'The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country.'

The Video That Baited Swift Directly

The @TeamTrump account, which was launched during the 2024 presidential campaign and has continued posting since Trump's re-election, uploaded the fireworks clip earlier in the week. Text overlaid on the video read, 'Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president,' playing on the title of Swift's song.

The caption's direct tag of Swift's account made the intent unmistakable: to provoke a reaction from a singer whose public disputes with Trump stretch back years. TikTok users in the United States soon discovered the song had disappeared entirely from the post, with the platform's standard copyright-removal notice appearing in its place. Reaction in the comments section was immediate, with one user writing, 'TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO QUEEEEEEN,' while another posted, 'SHE DELETED THE SONG.'

Why the White House Account Kept Its Swift Track

The 'August' removal was not the only Swift track to vanish from Trump-affiliated content. A separate Team Trump video featuring Swift's song 'Father Figure', posted on 6 November 2025, has also had its audio stripped using the same copyright mechanism.

By contrast, a video posted to the official White House TikTok account in November 2025, soundtracked by Swift's 'The Fate of Ophelia', remained untouched as of the most recent checks. The inconsistency suggests the removals are being applied selectively rather than as a blanket ban across every Trump-linked account, though the exact mechanism, whether initiated by Swift's rights holders, her label, or TikTok's own automated systems, has not been disclosed by any party involved.

Undeterred, the Team Trump account followed the removals by posting another video using a live performance of Swift's 2012 track 'Red', this time with the audio still intact. The accompanying caption mocked the singer further, joking that she had 'wrote a whole album about the color of the Republican Party', and included reworked titles such as 'Everything Has Changed (At Our Southern Border)' and 'The Last Time (An Autopen Runs the Country).'

🚨 Taylor Swift removed the audio of “Red (Taylor’s Version)” from a recent Team Trump video! pic.twitter.com/8gyDDTIlXd — Swifties HQ (@SwiftiesHQs) August 8, 2026

From 'I Hate Taylor Swift' to TikTok Trolling

The animosity between Trump and Swift is well documented and predates the most recent TikTok skirmish by years. Swift publicly endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election, writing in an Instagram post that she was 'voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.' Trump responded on his Truth Social platform with the post, 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!'

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Trump had also previously downplayed Swift's political influence, telling reporters, 'I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time ... She's a very liberal person, she seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.' The rivalry resurfaced again in July 2026, when the official White House TikTok account posted a series of memes on the day Swift married NFL tight end Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

The removal of 'August' and 'Father Figure' marks the clearest sign yet that Swift, or those managing rights to her catalogue, are actively policing how her music is used by the president's team. Whether the removals are manual or automated, the message is clear: Swift's team is watching, and they are willing to act.