Ferrari's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has officially put a ring on it — and the internet cannot stop talking about his fiancée, Alexandra Saint Mleux.

The 23-year-old art curator and model has gone from mystery woman to global sensation overnight after Leclerc announced their engagement on Instagram with a carousel of romantic photos featuring their beloved dachshund, Leo.

Fans are now eager to know more about the woman who has quietly become one of the most talked-about figures in the F1 world.

The Romantic Proposal

On late Sunday evening, Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux shared their engagement news with a simple caption: 'Mr². & Mrs. Leclerc' The post included sweet moments with their dog Leo, who wore a tag reading 'Dad wants to marry you!' surrounded by cakes, roses, and a bone-shaped treat engraved with 'She said yes!'

Saint Mleux's ring, a dazzling oval diamond estimated at over £400,000, instantly became the star of the show. The model stunned in a pale blue halterneck dress paired with diamond Chanel studs, proving that understated elegance often speaks loudest.

The proposal felt straight out of a modern fairytale, intimate, stylish, and deeply personal. Within hours, the couple's announcement gathered millions of likes and comments from fans and celebrities alike, officially sealing Saint Mleux's status as the internet's latest crush.

From Art Student to Paddock Star

Long before she was front-row at Formula One races, Alexandra Saint Mleux was an art history student with a quiet fascination for culture and design. Her background is as refined as her wardrobe: born to a Swiss father and Italian mother, she speaks four languages fluently and has lived in Monaco since her school years.

She was first linked to Leclerc in March 2023, when fans noticed her in the background of a TikTok video filmed at Paris Fashion Week. By summer, she was spotted cheering for him at the Monaco Grand Prix, and the two made their official debut at Wimbledon that July.

Her presence in the paddock has since become iconic. With her soft glamour, vintage-inspired dresses, and sleek tailoring, she represents a new wave of Formula One partners who mix intellect with influence. While Leclerc may dominate on the track, Saint Mleux has mastered the art of quiet confidence, her photos radiating effortless sophistication rather than celebrity flash.

The Fashion World Cannot Get Enough

Saint Mleux's rise has not gone unnoticed by major brands. She has appeared in campaigns for Hailey Bieber's Rhode Beauty, featuring in three Instagram posts that performed twice as well as the brand's usual content. Her minimalist aesthetic, dewy skin, glossy lips, and a wardrobe of silk and neutrals, has become her signature.

Since her collaboration with Rhode, Saint Mleux's following has skyrocketed. In mid-2024, her Instagram was private with fewer than 1,000 followers. Today, she has over two million, and her photos from race weekends, art exhibitions, and café strolls across Europe dominate F1 fan pages.

But what sets her apart is her refusal to lean on fame alone. She continues to curate art shows, often posting snippets of gallery visits and creative projects.

levels of chic: getting engaged in chloé ss98 pic.twitter.com/80pb9wYnCd — DUDA (@saintdemie) November 2, 2025

imagine being born once and being alexandra saint mleux. pic.twitter.com/vtUVYdCrhb — maria (@ilpredestinsto) August 10, 2024

Why Everyone Is Talking About Alexandra Saint Mleux

There is something magnetic about Alexandra Saint Mleux that transcends the usual celebrity partner narrative. Perhaps it is her European charm, her gentle humour in interviews, or the way she supports Leclerc without overshadowing him. Or maybe it is the story itself, two young people who met quietly, fell in love in the world's fastest sport, and decided to take the next step in the simplest, sweetest way possible.

Fans have dubbed her the 'Queen of the Paddock', while fashion editors praise her as 'Monaco's new It girl'. And with a wedding now on the horizon, it seems the internet's latest crush is only just beginning her story, one that blends love, art, and a touch of Formula One glamour.