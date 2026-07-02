Meghan Markle's place inside the royal family is back under scrutiny after author Catherine Mayer said the Duchess 'didn't understand what was going on' when she married Prince Harry and entered the Firm in 2018. Mayer made the remarks on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast, arguing that Meghan ran into an institution determined to keep 'the institution on an even keel' rather than serve the individual.

Meghan Markle And The 'Spare' Problem

For context, Meghan married Harry in 2018 and became part of a system built around hierarchy, restraint and, crucially, the idea that Harry was never going to be the central royal figure. Mayer said that being 'the wife of the spare' would always have meant a secondary role in the eyes of the monarchy, which is the kind of brutal old-school logic the palace rarely says out loud, but seems to live by anyway.

The author's point was not simply that Meghan was new to royal life. It was that she arrived with a wave of unusually positive press and public enthusiasm, then found herself in an institution that, in Mayer's words, kept telling her to 'stay in your lane.' That phrase lands hard because it captures the cold, procedural way the royal machine tends to describe what outsiders might call exclusion, or worse.

Mayer also defended Meghan, saying the Duchess had 'great people working for her,' though she added that she did not think Meghan fully understood how strong that support was at the time. In Mayer's view, anyone who has not lived behind palace doors would be wrong-footed by the experience. That is not exactly a dazzling endorsement of the monarchy's onboarding process.

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Meghan Markle And Royal Expectations

The news came after years of awkward distance between Meghan and the Windsor set, starting with the couple's decision to step back from royal duties less than two years after their wedding and relocate to California.

Meghan's move into the royal world followed a pre-fame career in television, most notably as Rachel Zane in Suits, a life very far removed from the carefully coded rituals of palace life.

Mayer's comments sit neatly inside a wider argument she is making in her new book Divide & Rule, which focuses on women who marry into the royal family and the tensions that come with that role. There is an obvious reason the subject keeps returning to Meghan. She has become a kind of lightning rod for a bigger argument about whether the institution can genuinely absorb outsiders, or whether it simply expects them to adapt until they fit the mould.

That question matters because Meghan has previously spoken about her limited knowledge of the royal family before joining it, and the gap between public fascination and private reality is still part of the story. Mayer's remarks, whatever one thinks of them, lean into the idea that the problem was structural rather than personal. In other words, the issue was not merely Meghan's learning curve. It was the shape of the room.

Meghan Markle And The UK Visit

It can be recalled that Meghan is also expected back in the UK later this month for engagements linked to the Invictus Games, which Birmingham will host in 2027. Reports have said the trip is intended to serve several purposes, including support for the Games and time with King Charles III, with security and accommodation logistics seen as major questions for any visit by the Sussexes.

That practical backdrop matters because Meghan's relationship with Britain has never been just about optics. Since the couple gave up working royal status, every possible return has carried a layer of planning that ordinary public figures simply do not face, from protection arrangements to where they would stay and who would cover the costs.

It is all rather mad, really, but then the Sussex story has long been about the collision between private family life and public institution.

For now, Mayer's remarks add another piece to a story that refuses to go quiet. Meghan, in this telling, was not so much unprepared as dropped into a system that expected instinctive fluency, complete deference and a very specific understanding of rank.

Whether that is a fair reading or just the old royal fog machine doing what it does best, the argument is still alive, and so is the sense that neither side ever quite spoke the same language.