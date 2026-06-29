Kate Middleton's fears over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to the UK have intensified behind palace walls, according to insiders, as King Charles prepares to welcome the Sussexes back with open arms in the coming weeks.

The news emerged days after the Princess of Wales, 44, made her first major public appearance since resuming limited royal duties, standing beside King Charles and Prince William on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour. Behind the carefully composed smiles, she and William, 43, had reportedly just been told that Harry and Meghan will travel to Britain with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, for what is being framed as a family visit pushed by the King.

It can be recalled that Meghan has not been in the UK since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Harry has returned several times alone, often fleetingly, but next month will mark the first time the Duchess and their children are back on British soil since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and decamped to California. The trip is widely reported to have the personal backing of King Charles, who is said to have supported full security arrangements and offered a royal residence for their stay.

The reason being briefed from the monarch's side is straightforward enough. Charles, who is undergoing cancer treatment, wants to build a relationship with Archie and Lilibet while he can. For the rest of the family, however, that perfectly understandable wish comes with a brutal catch, it means facing Harry and Meghan again after six years of public fallouts, private accusations and a steady drip of royal dirty laundry.

Kate Middleton Torn Between King Charles And Prince William

The news came after sources close to the Princess of Wales suggested that, while she supports the King's desire to reconnect with his younger son, the prospect of Meghan's return has left Kate feeling 'stressed and conflicted.'

'Kate is an incredibly forgiving person, but there has been so much hurt stirred up over the years by Meghan, it's impossible for her to simply forget everything and move on overnight,' an insider said. The same source claimed Kate does want to see Harry and 'do whatever she can to help the King,' but that Meghan's involvement 'changes the dynamic completely.'

If Harry were coming alone, those around the Princess insist, the mood would be different. Kate has long had a soft spot for her brother‑in‑law, something even Harry acknowledged in calmer years. The anxiety now, the insider suggested, is about 'what chaos Meghan will bring.'

Overlaying all this is William's reported fury. On his The Royalist Substack, royal writer Tom Sykes described the King's outreach to Harry and Meghan as 'an astonishing betrayal' of his 'loyal and dutiful heir,' claiming William has told friends he never wants to see his brother again and believes he should be kept 'as far away as possible.' Sykes further reported that William blames the stress of Harry and Meghan's 'betrayal' for aggravating Kate's cancer.

That is strong language by any measure. Kensington Palace has not commented on those claims. Buckingham Palace has also stayed silent in public on the details of the visit.

Privately, however, the tension sounds intense. 'William is so against the whole idea, and Kate can't simply ignore his feelings,' the insider added, saying the Prince feels 'totally betrayed that the King is welcoming her back.' Just hearing Meghan's name 'can set William off,' they claimed, and that, in turn, feeds Kate's concern about his stress levels.

Old Wounds Resurface As Meghan Markle Heads Back To The UK

This is not some minor family misunderstanding. The rupture between the Waleses and the Sussexes has been documented in painstaking, often uncomfortable detail, not least by Harry himself.

In Spare, Harry alleged that William physically assaulted him during a row over Meghan, and painted Kate as cold and prickly towards his wife. He revisited the infamous 'bridesmaid dress' row from 2018, claiming he had found Meghan 'on the floor' in tears after Kate allegedly insisted Princess Charlotte's dress be altered at the last minute and that the flower girls wear tights.

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that reports of her making Kate cry had it backwards, insisting Kate apologised afterwards. Kate, for her part, has never spoken publicly about that episode. Nonetheless, she was dragged further into the storm when royal author Omid Scobie, who has been widely reported as close to the Sussex camp, suggested in a book that she was among the royals who allegedly raised 'concerns' about Archie's skin colour. Scobie later blamed an 'editing error' for the naming, and the Royal Family have 'strenuously denied' any racism.

Earlier this week, columnist Amanda Platell voiced what many royal watchers have been whispering, asking how Kate must feel about the 'homecoming of grifter Meghan, who has done so much to discredit her, coming back here to be embraced by the King at the heart of the Royal Family.' Platell concluded it would be 'only human' for Kate to feel 'slightly betrayed.'

Those close to Kate say that label barely scratches the surface. Though she is often cast as the family's quiet peacemaker, they insist she has been 'hurt' by allegations made about her and by the relentless public drama.

'Kate's not bad-mouthing Meghan, but everyone in her inner circle knows what a difficult spot this has put her in,' the insider said. 'There was a lot of friction between her and Meghan, and that hasn't nearly been forgotten. Kate wants peace, she wants Charles to have this opportunity with Harry and the children, but this is causing her no end of anxiety.'

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Behind that, there is another worry. According to the same source, Kate had been quietly hoping that with the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death approaching next year, the brothers might finally be nudged towards some kind of truce. That hope now looks fragile.

She had allegedly wanted time alone with Harry, a chance for a proper heart‑to‑heart without cameras or courtiers, to encourage him to apologise to William and dial down the public score‑settling. With Meghan present, the insider claimed, 'that won't happen now, not with Meghan watching over.'

Whether that is fair to the Duchess or simply reflects the mood inside the Firm is another question. What is clear is that suspicion of Meghan remains sky‑high among some royals. 'Most people in the family firmly believe that Harry was manipulated by Meghan, that she stirred the pot and purposely turned him against them all, so of course there's a huge amount of distrust and bitterness,' the source said.

Nothing is confirmed yet about the exact timetable or format of the Sussex visit, so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. But as King Charles pushes ahead with a reunion he appears to see as essential, his decision is forcing the Princess of Wales into an impossible balancing act, between a father‑in‑law seeking redemption, a husband who feels betrayed, and a woman she may never fully trust walking back through the palace gates.