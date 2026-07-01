Just as Kate Middleton drew praise for completing one of the UK's toughest endurance challenges, social media users revived an old clip of Meghan Markle struggling during a hike, and the contrast quickly became a talking point online.

The resurfaced footage shows Meghan and Prince Harry hiking in California. While the moment was initially presented as a casual outdoor activity, it has returned to public conversation after the Princess of Wales revealed she had completed the UK's Three Peaks Challenge in under 24 hours.

On X (formerly Twitter), many users drew immediate comparisons between the two royal women, with Middleton's latest achievement prompting renewed scrutiny of Meghan's much-discussed hiking clip.

Meghan Markle's Viral Hiking Clip Resurfaces After Kate Middleton Challenge

The clip that resurfaced on X came from the Sussexes' Netflix series 'Harry and Meghan.' It shows Meghan descending a steep trail with visible difficulty.

At one point, rather than walking steadily downhill, Meghan carefully lowered herself and shuffled down the slope while seated, using her hands and body for support as she navigated the incline.

'She's happy to go up the hill, but she hates going down the hill,' Prince Harry jokingly said.

The moment, originally brief in the documentary, became the centre of fresh online discussion after the Princess of Wales' athletic feat made headlines. Some users framed the clip as evidence of a stark contrast in physical capability between Meghan and her sister-in-law.

The timing of the resurfaced video drew further attention to the comparison, particularly as Middleton's recent challenge involved climbing the three highest mountains in the United Kingdom within a single day.

Social Media Reactions Immediately Compared Meghan to Middleton

The original clip was widely shared again through posts on X, and it quickly gained traction among royal watchers. The online reaction was swift and overwhelmingly centred on comparisons, with many praising Middleton and mocking Meghan.

Some commenters described Meghan's hiking struggle as awkward and funny, especially in light of Middleton's latest achievement. 'OMG! It's hilarious when she tries to be "athletic." She's so clumsy and uncoordinated!' one wrote.

🤣🤣🤣😭💀OMG! It's hilarious when she tries to be "athletic" She's so clumsy and uncoordinated! — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) June 29, 2026

another thing Princess Katherine can do better then her 😂 — maria melindra (@MelindraMa12087) June 29, 2026

Several users argued the resurfaced footage made the contrast between the two women impossible to ignore. 'That's just embarrassing when the Princess of Wales has just completed the Three Peaks!' another added.

lol. Well if this isn’t just the perfect video to resurface after Catherine’s amazing accomplishment!! 😂 — LadyDJ (@RealTheDJ) June 29, 2026

Oh my God this is hysterical… the shoes, hey athletic non ability



So funny let alone the Princess of Wales prowess is unstoppable — ChristyIsRight (@ChristyisRight) June 29, 2026

Across the discussion, comparison was the dominant theme. Users repeatedly contrasted Middleton's endurance and physical resilience with Meghan's visible discomfort on the trail, with many suggesting the timing of the viral clip amplified public interest.

Why Kate Middleton Took On the Three Peaks Challenge

Kate Middleton's Three Peaks Challenge was part of a meaningful effort tied to her work supporting Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which funds cancer treatment and research. The future queen consort undertook the challenge to highlight the role of nature, resilience and outdoor activity in improving mental and physical health among those battling cancer.

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'I really wanted to use this opportunity as my way of contributing to all the wonderful work that's going on. And in particular, to support The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, an organisation very dear to me, but who do extraordinary work supporting those living with and beyond the disease,' Middleton said, while acknowledging how cancer could affect one's body and emotions.

The challenge involved climbing Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales. The feat is regarded by mountaineering experts as one of Britain's most demanding endurance challenges due to the steep climbs, limited recovery time and travel between locations.

Middleton finished the challenge within 24 hours, nearly two years after she described herself as cancer-free in September 2024.