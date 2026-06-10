Meghan Markle's absence from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's private royal wedding on 6 June has underlined just how far she now sits from the inner circle of the Royal Family. The Sussexes were not among the guests in Kemble, Gloucestershire, and their omission has been read as another sign that the old family thread has snapped.

The news came after reports confirmed that Peter Phillips, the son of Princess Anne, married NHS nurse Harriet Sperling in a ceremony at All Saints Church, with senior royals expected to attend and Harry and Meghan notably not on the guest list. That made the gathering feel less like a formal set-piece and more like a litmus test, because private weddings have a habit of showing who still counts.

Meghan Markle And The Guest List

For Meghan, this is awkward in a way that a state occasion never quite is. Big ceremonial events are governed by protocol, duty and the realities of public life, but a family wedding is something else entirely, stripped down to personal choice and old loyalties. When invitations are being set, the question is not what is expected but who the couple actually want in the room.

The presenters addressed the real reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were missing from the royal wedding #DailyExpress https://t.co/pBESMv3ZBo pic.twitter.com/5SPlZLsrif — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 6, 2026

Meghan once arrived in Britain as the newest face in the most watched family in the world, her 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle broadcast globally and framed as a fresh chapter for the monarchy. The couple who once embodied modern royal glamour are no longer part of the everyday family picture, and this wedding made that painfully obvious. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

Meghan Markle And A Royal Distance

The absence also says something about the wider collapse in trust between the Sussexes and the rest of the family. Harry and Meghan have attended major royal funerals in recent years, including those for Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, which suggested that some shared duty still held the family together when it mattered most.

A wedding, though, is a far more intimate measure. It tends to expose the true state of things without all the pageantry getting in the way.

If the couple were left off the guest list, it does not look like a scheduling clash or a temporary oversight. It looks deliberate. Peter Phillips' wedding was private, relatively quiet and very much about family, which made the absence of Harry and Meghan harder to shrug off. No drama was needed. The silence did the work.

Prince Harry's absence from Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling wedding shows 'depth of rift' with family - The Mirror https://t.co/LmCepLyTk4 — Olga (@Olga03713154) June 8, 2026

The Royal Family appeared perfectly content to carry on without them. Senior royals were present, photographs circulated and the day unfolded without the Sussexes needing to be mentioned at all. That, more than any sharp remark, is the real sting. Being criticised can be managed.

Meghan Markle And What Comes Next

The couple's public separation from royal life has been building for years, through interviews, documentaries, the memoir Spare and the steady churn of media coverage that followed. The challenge now is that the monarchy keeps moving, and it does so quite happily with or without them.

That leaves Meghan and Harry in an awkward cul de sac. They remain globally recognisable, of course, but the very institution that helped make them so is still the one generating the headlines.

Harry and Meghan spent years trying to define themselves outside the royal machine, yet moments like this show how much their public identity still depends on it. The wedding in Kemble did not need to shout.

It simply happened, with its guest list doing the talking and the Sussexes nowhere in sight. For Meghan, that omission may have been the loudest part of the day.