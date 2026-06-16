Kate Middleton is said to be furious with Meghan Markle after reports that the Duchess of Sussex may arrive in the UK next month with a Netflix camera crew, with insiders claiming the Princess of Wales has privately asked, in effect, 'How could you?' as a fresh royal row brews around a planned Invictus Games visit. The alleged Netflix plan, tied to Harry and Meghan's ongoing deal with the streamer, has caught Kensington Palace off guard, according to heat, which first reported the clash.

The reports surfaced after Prince Harry and Meghan confirmed they will return to Britain for events marking the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games in Birmingham. It will be Meghan's first visit to the UK in almost four years. The Sussexes, who quit as senior working royals in 2020, went on to sign a reported $100 million agreement with Netflix, spawning the explosive docuseries Harry & Meghan and several follow-up shows that blended personal storytelling with slick, made-for-streaming branding.

Netflix And The Royals: Why Kate Middleton Fears A New Camera Clash

According to heat, palace insiders believe the Sussexes are in talks for a new fly‑on‑the‑wall Netflix project centred on their humanitarian work and Harry's Invictus Games. One source told the magazine that 'William and Kate are aware Harry and Meghan have been in talks for another fly-on-the-wall project,' and that the prospect of them arriving in Britain with a film crew was 'a very unwelcome surprise.'

The couple still have what is described as a 'first look' deal with Netflix, giving the streamer first refusal on their TV and film ideas. The proposed series is said to lean heavily into philanthropy, but as the insider noted, cameras would still be following Harry and Meghan and 'documenting their lives.' Senior figures around the Prince and Princess of Wales had apparently assumed that phase was over once Harry & Meghan blew up relations with the institution.

The sensitivity is not hard to spot. That original six‑part series offered unprecedented access to the couple's private world and grievances with the royal family, and it dominated headlines across the globe. Later projects for the platform landed with less force, from the leadership‑focused Live To Lead, to Harry's polo show, to Meghan's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which has already been scaled back to occasional specials.

Even so, Netflix has made it clear the partnership is not finished. A spokesperson, quoted by heat, said the Sussexes still 'have things in development on the TV and film side,' including an adaptation of Carley Fortune's romance novel Meet Me At The Lake and a project called No Way Out about the Afghanistan war. Yet one insider suggested that what viewers really want is more of Harry and Meghan themselves, which is where this mooted new fly‑on‑the‑wall show would come in.

How The Alleged Netflix Plan Puts Kate Middleton On Edge

Insiders quoted by heat say the prospect of another behind-the-scenes Netflix series has 'raised eyebrows' across palace circles, with William said to see the idea as a 'personal attack.' He had reportedly believed Harry and Meghan were intent on building a life and identity outside the royal machine, only to watch them drift back into what officials view as 'royal territory.'

'Instead, there is a growing sense they're moving closer to territory traditionally occupied by the monarchy,' the insider claimed, arguing that filming their charity work for television inevitably invites comparison with the institution they walked away from.

The same source suggested Kate, 44, suspects Meghan is driving the Netflix push. 'Kate doesn't really understand why Harry and Meghan work with companies like Netflix. So much has been said publicly already,' the insider said. 'Her feeling is very much, "How could they do this all over again?"'

If accurate, that line hints at a deeper irritation. From Kate's vantage point, every new camera crew risks every old grievance, allegation and hurt being reheated for global consumption. Even for a famously composed princess, that sort of cycle would be enough to send your patience off a cliff.

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Heat reports that filming on the Sussexes' new project could start as early as next month when they return to the UK for Invictus events in Birmingham. Their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, may also travel, a detail that further complicates the palace's media calculations.

One insider told the magazine: 'William and Kate aren't exactly delighted at the prospect of the Sussexes coming to the UK with a camera crew and positioning themselves in a space that has long been occupied by the royal family. The Palace worries the lines are becoming increasingly blurred.'

The same source said officials are concerned that Harry and Meghan, though no longer working royals, continue to operate 'in a space that often looks very similar to official work,' and that any documentary built around that work 'inevitably creates comparisons.'

Can Kate Middleton Still Play Peacemaker If Cameras Roll?

The alleged Netflix plan lands at a delicate point. Relations between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family have been tense for years, even as Harry has publicly talked about wanting to mend fences and Kate has been cast by royal-watchers as the quiet peacemaker trying to bring the brothers back into some kind of orbit.

According to heat, palace figures fear another high-profile television project could knock those efforts badly off course. One insider said there is a sense inside the institution that 'every time things begin to calm down, something new emerges that puts all the wrong things back in the spotlight.'

'The relationship between William and Harry is complicated enough without another major television project entering the picture,' the source added.

None of the claims about Kate Middleton's private reaction, or the specifics of Harry and Meghan's next Netflix venture, have been confirmed on the record by Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace, the Sussexes or Netflix. So far there has been no official word on whether cameras will accompany the couple to Birmingham, or how closely any series in development might follow their time on British soil.