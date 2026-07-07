Meghan Markle's portrayal of a tightly formal Royal Family, even behind closed doors, is being sharply questioned by a new memoir from West End star Ruthie Henshall, who recalls a surprisingly relaxed weekend with Prince Edward and the late Queen at Balmoral in Scotland during their relationship between 1988 and 1993.

For context, Henshall's forthcoming book The Showgirl and the Prince, due to be published by Macmillan on 16 July 2026, sets out her five-year romance with Prince Edward, now the Duke of Edinburgh, after they met while she was starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats in 1988.

In extracts serialised by the Mail on Sunday, she describes being drawn from the West End into royal circles, visiting Buckingham Palace and eventually spending intimate time with the family at Balmoral, the late Queen Elizabeth II's private estate in the Scottish Highlands.

It can be recalled that Meghan's own account of palace life, delivered via Netflix in Harry & Meghan, emphasised a rigid social code that, in her view, did not soften once the cameras or the public were out of sight.

Balmoral Memoir Paints Informal Royal Scene

Henshall's Balmoral recollections are central to why her memoir is now being read as a quiet but pointed counter to Markle's narrative about royal behaviour. In the serialised excerpts, she writes that weekends at Balmoral began on Friday with drinks before dinner in a large lounge dominated by a huge fireplace, sofas with removable washable covers and dogs everywhere, a practical detail she attributes to the late Queen's planning.

She notes that she curtsied on entering the room, joking that, as a dancer, she could get very low, and recalls the Queen's face lighting up when she saw Edward, her youngest son.

Later, Henshall describes the monarch perched on the arm of a sofa, arms thrown around Edward, chatting about horses, wildlife and his work while Henshall joined in at points, adding that she was slightly surprised by how informal the entire scene felt.

To recall, Henshall met Edward in her early twenties and has said that he was her 'first love,' a relationship that unfolded quietly while she pursued her theatre career.

The new book promises more anecdotes of royal encounters, including her early mistakes around protocol, but the Balmoral passage is already being pulled out online as a direct challenge to Meghan's suggestion that royal formality is unbroken, even at home.

Every detail from Henshall's personal recollections cannot be independently verified, so readers should take individual character observations lightly, even as they sit alongside publicly documented timelines of her relationship with Edward.

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Meghan's description of life inside the institution is already widely known, but Henshall's memoir drops into a Royal conversation that has been ongoing since Netflix first broadcast Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

In episode two of the docuseries, the Duchess of Sussex recounts having the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge over for dinner in 2017, explaining that she was in ripped jeans and barefoot, treating the evening as a casual get-together with family.

She says she was a natural 'hugger' and did not realise at the time that such informality could feel jarring for many British people, particularly those steeped in royal protocol. Reflecting on the experience, Meghan concludes that she started to understand very quickly that the formality seen in public appeared to carry through on the inside and that there was a forward-facing way of being that did not switch off once a door closed.

Meghan also recalls being asked on the way to meet the late Queen whether she knew how to curtsey, a question she initially took as a joke, before realising the expectation was real even in what she thought would be a private family setting.

Those remarks fed into a broader docuseries narrative in which Prince Harry and Meghan argued that the Royal Family's internal rules, media relations and approach to race and class were, in their view, inflexible and, at times, harmful.

The series triggered a wave of social media reaction on X, TikTok and Instagram, with clips of Meghan talking about hugging and ripped jeans becoming shareable shorthand for what she perceived as a clash of cultures.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt when it comes to how representative one couple's experience is of every royal household setting, especially across different generations and decades.

So far, Buckingham Palace has not issued any official response to Henshall's Balmoral anecdotes or Meghan's televised claims, continuing its established practice of rarely commenting on personal memoirs or streaming projects linked to the Royal Family.

For context, memoirs and docuseries have become one of the few ways the public gains unfiltered glimpses behind royal gates, even if each account is shaped by the author's loyalties, disappointments or plain storytelling instinct.

Henshall's book arrives in a year when the Duke of Edinburgh, who turned 62 in March, has been dealing with wider family scrutiny, and her recollections are likely to feed both curiosity and criticism online once readers start pulling out specific Balmoral passages.

As with all royal tell-alls, especially those brushing up against competing narratives already lodged in the public imagination, claims cannot be independently verified, so take everything lightly and treat the difference between Meghan Markle and Ruthie Henshall's accounts as precisely that, two perspectives rather than settled fact.