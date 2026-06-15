Meghan Markle was reportedly left 'upset' in California after Prince Harry attended Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Antonio on Monday, 15 June, sitting several rows back from the court rather than courtside, according to a report by gossip columnist Rob Shuter. The appearance by Harry, who went to the game without Meghan, turned into an unexpected talking point after cameras also caught an awkward moment between the Duke of Sussex and director Spike Lee near the floor at Frost Bank Center.

For context, the NBA Finals outing was meant to be fairly straightforward. Harry, 41, was in Texas around the Warrior Games and, according to coverage of the night, took in the New York Knicks' title‑clinching 94–90 win over the San Antonio Spurs alongside U.S. Army veteran JP Lane. Meghan Markle and the couple's children were not reported to be with him, and nothing official suggested it was anything more than a fun night of basketball for the prince.

Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack on Monday painted a more complicated picture behind the scenes. Citing an unnamed source, he reported that Meghan's issue was not that Harry went to the game without her, but where he was placed in the arena.

'Meghan notices everything when it comes to image,' the insider told Shuter. 'To her, seating is status. It's not just about watching a game, it's about who sees you watching the game.'

Harry was shown during the broadcast sitting in the eighth row rather than courtside, while high‑profile celebrities such as Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller were positioned on the floor. According to Shuter's source, that contrast did not go down well in Montecito.

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Meghan Markle, Status Anxiety And An Eighth‑Row Prince

The news came after Shuter reported that Meghan Markle, 44, believed the seating plan sent a message about how the couple are being perceived in American celebrity culture.

'Meghan believes Harry is one of the most recognisable men in the world. When he's sitting behind celebrities instead of beside them, she sees it as a message,' the source claimed. They added that, in her view, Prince William and Princess Kate 'would have been offered front‑row treatment.'

There is no independent confirmation that Meghan actually said any of this, and no public comment from the Sussex camp. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. Still, the reported gripe fits neatly into the long‑running narrative around the pair: Harry as the one who insists he has escaped the royal fishbowl, Meghan as the partner who understands, perhaps too well, that they have simply moved to a different one.

A second insider quoted by Shuter underlined that contrast. 'Harry loved the game and barely gave the seating a second thought,' they said. 'That's the difference between them. He sees a basketball game. Meghan sees a brand. Image is everything to Meghan. She believes every appearance sends a message. In her world, where you sit matters almost as much as who's playing.'

It is impossible to verify those motives from a few wide shots on a sports broadcast, but the fact the seating chart even became a story says a lot about where the Sussexes now sit in the public imagination. Every row is a ranking. Every camera pan a referendum.

Meghan Markle's Off‑Court Drama Meets Harry's Spike Lee Moment

While the alleged behind‑the‑scenes annoyance belonged to Meghan, it was Harry's interaction with Spike Lee that actually caught fire online.

Video shared by NY Post Sports showed the director leaning down from his courtside seat to speak to Harry as the prince moved through the lower bowl. Harry appeared to stop and offer a handshake. For a split second, the timing misfired, his hand hovering near Lee's stomach before the filmmaker finally reached back and completed the greeting.

There was no visible hostility. The pair continued talking, and reports from the arena described it as a clumsy but harmless exchange. On any other night it would have been nothing. On this night, with the Knicks closing out their first championship since 1973, Lee in his spiritual home on the baseline and a British prince wandering past in the background, the clip had just enough weird energy to go viral.

That awkward beat fed seamlessly into Shuter's framing of the evening as an optics headache for Meghan Markle. Harry, by all accounts, was oblivious to any supposed seating slight and 'had the time of his life'. Online, though, the courtside near‑miss, the eighth‑row shot and the star‑studded front row became fodder for mini‑thinkpieces about the couple's place in the Hollywood pecking order.

It is easy to roll your eyes at this stuff, and maybe you should. But it is also the currency the Sussexes have chosen to trade in. They have walked away from royal duties, not from the idea that their presence somewhere means something.

Image, Royals And The Rules Of American Celebrity

For starters, this is not the first time a Meghan Markle narrative has hinged on where she and Harry are physically placed. Royal‑watchers have previously pored over seating at coronations, funerals, even charity events, treating every row as a micro‑story about favour and exile.

In the United States, that logic is flipped from court protocol to courtside politics. Being near the floor at the NBA Finals signals that you are part of the A‑list ecosystem that props up the league's global brand. Being shunted further back can read, in certain celebrity circles, as a quiet downgrade.

Shuter's sources argue that Meghan reads those signals acutely and worries that others do too. There is no corroboration of that beyond anonymous quotes, but it would not be mad to assume that someone who has worked in Hollywood, married into the House of Windsor and reinvented herself on Netflix understands that 'where you sit' has never been neutral.

The more interesting detail is that Harry apparently did not care. According to the insider, he 'barely gave the seating a second thought' and focused on the basketball. Jalen Brunson dropped 45 points for the Knicks, Victor Wembanyama finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks for the Spurs, and Harry was, essentially, just another fan watching a historic night.

Whether Meghan Markle was at home counting rows on the TV feed, only she knows. What is clear is that a game she did not even attend has been folded back into the story about who she is, what she values and how far from the front row she is willing to sit.

Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt. IBTimes UK has reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reps for comments.