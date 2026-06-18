Queen Camilla's brief nail-biting moment at Royal Ascot on Tuesday was the sort of tiny lapse that the modern monarchy cannot hide for long, and it has already revived familiar comparisons with Princess Diana and Meghan Markle.

The Queen was caught on camera at Ascot Racecourse, Berkshire, during the opening day of Royal Ascot on 16 June, while watching the races with King Charles, who was beside her in the Royal Enclosure.

Queen Camilla's Nail‑Biting Caught On Camera At Royal Ascot

Footage from day one shows King Charles and Queen Camilla in their private box, binoculars raised as the first race gets underway. In one blink‑and‑you‑miss‑it moment, Queen Camilla lowers her field glasses and appears to start biting a fingernail, seemingly swept up in the 'nail‑biting' tension of the finish.

Witnesses at the course described the gesture as brief. She quickly stopped and returned her attention to the track, binoculars back in hand. Royal reporters present said it was the first time they had seen Her Majesty display the habit in public.

The video has circulated widely on Instagram and X. One commenter called the gesture 'not very queen‑like', while another wrote, 'Protocol or not, it's a nasty habit in private, much less in public.'

Others pushed back, arguing that the moment simply revealed an anxious tic many people share. 'I'm fairly sure that the rules of royal protocol do not say anywhere, "thou shalt not bite one's nails in public",' one user noted, praising the glimpse of a monarch looking 'only human,'

A Royal Line Of Nail‑Biters, From Diana To Meghan

If Queen Camilla's nail‑biting surprised some viewers, the habit itself is hardly new territory for the Royal Family. Princess Diana was widely known to bite her nails in the years after her 1981 wedding to then‑Prince Charles.

The late Princess of Wales reportedly told journalists in 1985 that she needed a 'miracle cure' because she had 'tried everything to stop.'

According to her long‑time hairstylist Sam McKnight, quoted by the Daily Mail and Hello!, she eventually managed to quit in the early 1990s.

'She had just stopped biting her nails and was so proud of how they looked,' McKnight recalled of one Vogue shoot, describing how conscious Diana had become of the change.

Royal biographers and photographers have long suggested that Prince William may have inherited the habit from his mother. Over the years he has been snapped appearing to chomp on his nails at public events, from formal engagements to football matches, usually in moments of tension or boredom.

Meghan Markle has also spoken frankly about the problem. On her now‑defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, the Duchess of Sussex wrote in 2016 that she repeatedly made 'Stop biting my nails' one of her New Year's resolutions.

'Stop biting my nails. Stop swearing. These make my New Year's resolution list nearly (AKA actually every) single year,' she admitted. The actor went on: 'And when it comes to the biting of the nails – well, it still happens with a turbulent flight or a stressful day. It's unladylike. But then again, so is the swearing. D*****.'

Whether Meghan ultimately managed to stop is unclear; she has not commented on it since, and there have been no recent public admissions.

Royals Lead 201st Royal Ascot Procession In Full Pageantry And Tradition

Royal Ascot's strict dress codes and elaborate rituals give it an aura of near‑perfect formality. This year's meeting marked the 201st anniversary of the Royal Procession, first introduced in 1825 by King George IV as a daily demonstration of royal pageantry.

On day one, King Charles and Queen Camilla rode at the head of the procession, sharing their carriage with the Duke and Duchess of Wellington.

In the second carriage, newlywed Harriet Phillips made her debut appearance as a member of the extended Royal Family, seated alongside her mother‑in‑law, Princess Anne, and opposite her husband, Peter Phillips, while Ben Elliot, Queen Camilla's nephew, sat beside him.

Zara and Mike Tindall were also spotted in the parade ring, laughing and chatting with other royals between races.

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Camilla wore the historic Cullinan V heart‑shaped diamond brooch on the opening day, a piece she had also chosen for Royal Ascot the previous year, before switching to Queen Elizabeth II's rarely seen Williamson Pink Diamond Brooch on day two.

Royal Ascot is one of the most formal fixtures in the royal calendar, following Trooping the Colour and Garter Day and wrapped in two centuries of pageantry.

King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, led this year's Royal Procession, travelling by horse‑drawn carriage from Windsor Castle down the Ascot Racecourse track, before joining other senior royals in the Royal Enclosure to watch the opening‑day races.