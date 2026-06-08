Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly frustrated over what some commentators have described as a perceived 'double standard' within royal circles, with fresh attention now focused on Princess Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton, and her husband, James Matthews.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly Upset As Kate's Sister 'Writes Her Own Rulebook'

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been left angered by a situation involving security measures at the Matthews family's Berkshire estate. The dispute centres on an electric gate installed at the property, which has drawn complaints from members of the public who claim it obstructs a public right‑of‑way footpath.

Despite the controversy, the security arrangements have reportedly received consideration from local authorities, prompting comparisons to Harry and Meghan's long-running battle over security provisions.

'[Harry] has been treated as though he's totally out of bounds and shouldn't dare ask for so-called special treatment,' an insider stated. 'Yet, the palace reaction to Pippa and James seemingly asking for special treatment has been the opposite. No one is raising a fuss about them taking advantage.'

'It's always been one set of rules for Harry and another set for everyone else,' the insider added. 'Harry and Meghan have noticed for ages that the Middletons seem to be able to write their own rulebook. It's very frustrating but nothing new.'

Are The Middletons Getting Better Treatment Than Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

The issue has reignited discussions about the Sussexes' strained relationship with the royal establishment and their ongoing concerns about safety. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have repeatedly argued that they were treated differently from other members of the royal family when it came to security arrangements. The couple lost access to publicly funded police protection after leaving their roles as working royals and have continued to challenge aspects of that decision.

Pippa and her husband decide to erect a large gate to their property and somehow this is the business of H and MM and they have come out saying they are being treated differently. Don't they live in a gated community? Mental — Savanna Fan account (@Savanna221988) June 8, 2026

Reports suggest the latest controversy has particularly frustrated the Sussexes because Pippa Middleton and her family are not working members of the royal family. Commentators sympathetic to Harry and Meghan argue that the willingness to accommodate security concerns for relatives connected to the monarchy stands in contrast to the couple's own experiences.

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Security continues to be one of Harry's most significant concerns. Recent reports indicate that he hopes to bring Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the United Kingdom for future events, but questions surrounding protection arrangements remain unresolved. Harry has repeatedly cited safety concerns as a key factor affecting his family's ability to visit Britain.

Ongoing Comparisons Within The Royal Family's Wider Circle

The latest reports also underscore the continuing public fascination with comparisons between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family's extended circle. While Kate Middleton has largely remained focused on her public duties alongside Prince William, attention has increasingly shifted to her relatives, particularly Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, whose private lives occasionally intersect with royal headlines.

Neither Kensington Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have publicly commented on the latest claims. However, the reports have fuelled renewed debate among royal watchers over whether different branches of the royal family receive unequal treatment when it comes to security, privacy and public scrutiny.