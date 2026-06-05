Rumours about a possible rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry resurfaced this week after the Duke of Sussex attended a high-profile event in Los Angeles without his wife, just days before the couple celebrated their daughter Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday.

The Sussexes have spent much of the past year facing intense scrutiny over everything from their business ventures to their public appearances. The latest speculation arrived against a backdrop of ongoing debate about the couple's finances and Meghan's social media activity, both of which have generated renewed commentary in recent weeks.

While no evidence has emerged to support claims of marital trouble, Meghan's absence from a gathering hosted by one of the couple's close friends quickly became a talking point online.

Meghan Markle Absent As Prince Harry Joins Close Friend's Celebration

Harry appeared relaxed as he attended the launch of chef José Andrés' new cookbook, Spain My Way, at San Laurel restaurant inside Conrad Los Angeles. The Duke opted for a smart-but-casual look, pairing a blazer with jeans and a shirt as he mingled with guests and posed for photographs.

Royalty meets culinary excellence! 👑 Seeing Prince Harry show up for Chef José Andrés’s cookbook launch brings such a smile to my face. True friendship and support right here. Harry just brings that relatable, down-to-earth energy! ✨ #PrinceHarry #JoseAndres pic.twitter.com/Iao5dYpJyQ — Julie (@Julie_In_The_OC) June 2, 2026

The event drew a notable crowd. Among those reported to be in attendance were conductor Gustavo Dudamel, journalist Maria Shriver, actors Kyra Sedgwick and Tyler James Williams, along with celebrity chefs Wolfgang Puck and Roy Choi.

Meghan's absence attracted attention because Andrés is widely regarded as a close friend of both Sussexes. He also appeared on Meghan's Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, making the decision to attend separately more noticeable to royal watchers.

Even so, there is currently no confirmation that Meghan's absence was due to anything other than scheduling arrangements. Much of the online discussion remains speculative and should be treated with caution.

Just days later, attention shifted back to family life when Meghan shared a birthday tribute marking Princess Lilibet's fifth birthday. The post featured photographs of Harry holding their daughter and smiling alongside his wife. Another image showed Lilibet admiring a flower, with her face turned away from the camera.

'Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,' Meghan wrote alongside the images.

The photographs presented a markedly different picture from the narrative circulating online, showing the family celebrating together despite persistent rumours about their relationship.

Meghan Markle Defends Her Approach To Children's Privacy

The birthday post also revived a separate debate surrounding Meghan's handling of her children's public image.

Since returning to Instagram, the Duchess has occasionally shared glimpses of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. However, their faces are typically obscured, blurred or photographed from behind. Critics have argued that posting any images of the children conflicts with Meghan's advocacy for online safety and digital privacy.

Her representatives have strongly rejected that criticism.

According to a spokesperson, Meghan has consistently drawn a distinction between sharing family moments and exposing children to public scrutiny. The spokesperson argued that concealing the children's faces reflects the same principles Meghan has promoted publicly, namely privacy, agency and protection in an increasingly digital environment.

The representative further maintained that parents can choose to share aspects of family life while still taking deliberate measures to safeguard a child's identity and digital footprint.

The response appears aimed at addressing a criticism that has followed Meghan for months, particularly as her social media presence has become more active.

Meanwhile, another challenge continues to hover over the Sussexes. Questions about their long-term financial position have intensified following the end of their Spotify deal and changes to the nature of their Netflix partnership. Meghan's lifestyle business ventures have also faced scrutiny over their commercial performance.

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Speaking on The Royal Uncensored Podcast, commentator Maureen Callahan suggested the couple could face pressure to reduce spending. She pointed to reports that maintaining their lifestyle may be becoming increasingly difficult as opportunities linked to their royal connections diminish.

Callahan also referenced reports suggesting the couple could eventually downsize from their Montecito property, although no such move has been confirmed by Harry or Meghan.

For now, the only verifiable facts are that Harry attended a friend's book launch alone and that the Sussexes publicly celebrated Lilibet's birthday together days later. Everything beyond that remains speculation, despite the headlines generated by the Duke's brief solo outing.