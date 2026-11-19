Police in the Philippines have filed complaints asking prosecutors in Cebu to pursue three criminal counts against Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, over the alleged possession and intended distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation material (CSAEM).

Cebu prosecutor Graeme Elmido told the BBC the complaints were filed on Monday. The Philippine National Police are seeking two counts involving alleged intent to distribute CSAEM and one count of possession.

The complaints are now with prosecutors, who will assess them before deciding whether to pursue charges. No formal charges have been filed in court against Markle in the Philippines, and the filing does not establish that he committed an offence. Markle, 82, has denied the allegations. The BBC said it had contacted his attorney for comment.

The Philippine process is separate from the case in the United States, where Markle remains in custody. The complaints filed in Cebu relate to alleged conduct in the Philippines; the available information does not establish how they relate, if at all, to the allegations being investigated in the US.

Devices Under Investigation

Philippine police obtained a search warrant last month to examine devices allegedly removed from Markle's former home in the country. His son, Thomas Markle Jr, reportedly handed four boxes of items to officers, including computers, phones, hard drives and videotapes.

Philippine police have disclosed that suspected material was initially recovered from three memory cards and a mobile phone. Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla also cited approximately 7,500 images and one video. Investigators have not publicly identified which specific items, if any, underpin the three complaints.

Reuters has reported that forensic examination of the remaining devices surrendered in the Philippines is continuing. Further examination could provide additional evidence while prosecutors consider whether the complaints should proceed.

The filing itself is not a finding that Markle owned, possessed or distributed the alleged material or that he committed an offence.

Separate US Case

The Philippine complaints follow a separate case in the United States, where Markle was arrested and charged earlier this month with possessing child sexual abuse material. He has denied the allegations. The two investigations are proceeding separately, and the complaints in Cebu do not determine the outcome of the US case.

The FBI said agents seized about 78 items from storage units Markle rented, including film negatives, slides and books that investigators allege contained child sexual abuse material. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Markle was initially released under electronic monitoring at his assisted living facility in Florida. Prosecutors later alleged that he removed his ankle monitor, prompting his return to custody last week. He remains in custody in the United States as prosecutors in Cebu review the separate complaints.

Meghan's Response

Meghan has been estranged from her father for years. The BBC reported that she ended contact with him last year after telling him that she and the authorities were aware of allegations involving the abuse of young girls. That account has not been independently verified.

In a statement reported previously, Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. She also addressed her decision to keep her father away from her children.

The allegations in both countries remain unproven, and the Philippine complaints have yet to result in charges.