Reports that Meghan Markle may return to acting have prompted claims that Hollywood studios are already positioning themselves to work with her, as speculation around her next career move grows in 2026.

The renewed interest follows recent industry talk suggesting the Duchess of Sussex could step back into entertainment after several years away from the screen.

Markle stepped back from acting in 2018 after marrying Prince Harry and relocating to the UK, ending her role in the legal drama Suits. Since then, her public work has largely focused on media production deals, philanthropy, and advocacy, rather than traditional acting roles.

Meghan Markle Acting Return Talk Gains Pace

There has been no official announcement from Meghan Markle or her representatives confirming that she is returning to acting. No film or TV studio has publicly confirmed any deal involving her.

Still, there is a lot of talk in the industry. Hollywood interest in Meghan Markle has surged in recent weeks, with producers and directors reportedly 'scrambling' to hire her.

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A Hollywood agent told Page Six that Meghan Markle is seen as a 'unicorn' in the industry, meaning her involvement in any film or TV project would create huge global attention.

They claim this level of hype could bring in 'stratospheric' publicity and potentially attract tens of millions of dollars in investment because studios believe audiences around the world would tune in to watch her return.

They say Meghan has become the 'hottest talking point' in Hollywood and that offers for leading roles and project ideas have been flooding in. These include different genres such as romantic comedies, dramas, sitcoms, and soap operas. The agent also noted she had already filmed a small part in an upcoming Amazon project.

The insider also described her as a 'unicorn,' meaning her involvement in any project would create huge publicity and could attract major investment and global audiences.

Who Will Be Markle's Representative?

However, they also pointed out uncertainty around who currently represents her in acting, since she stepped away from Hollywood in 2017 after marrying Prince Harry.

The source also said that many industry figures are trying to contact her through old representatives because it is unclear who currently handles her acting career. Since Meghan stepped away from acting in 2017 after becoming engaged to Prince Harry, there is confusion about how offers would even reach her.

The report adds that interest in her return is strong even though she already has Netflix projects, with the agent saying she was popular in Suits and that her comeback would likely generate major headlines and viewer demand.

A Star Power That Never Went Away

What is clear is that Meghan Markle's profile has changed significantly since she left acting. As a member of the British royal family, even after stepping back from official duties, she remains one of the most recognisable women in the world. That level of visibility places her in a very unusual position when it comes to casting decisions.

Any potential return carries both opportunity and risk. Her name alone is said to attract major attention, with studios viewing her as someone who could instantly drive global interest in a project. At the same time, her high-profile public life means any project involving her would likely come with intense media scrutiny.

Despite the lack of confirmed deals or official announcements, what stands out most is the strength of her star power. Even years after stepping away from acting, the level of reported industry interest says that Markle remains a major global draw, with the potential to command significant attention wherever she chooses to appear next.