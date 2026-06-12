Police across Ontario are searching for 19-year-old Zara Jabbi, who is wanted in connection with the shooting at the United States Consulate in Toronto and is considered armed and dangerous by investigators.

The search intensified on Thursday, 11 June, after Toronto Police executed a series of high-risk search warrants linked to multiple firearms investigations. During one of the operations, Const. Marc Pinizzotto was fatally shot at an apartment building in the city's north-west.

Authorities say Jabbi was one of the targets of the wider investigation but was not inside the apartment when officers arrived. Police have released his photograph and warned members of the public not to approach him if he is seen.

Why Police Are Searching for Zara Jabbi

Investigators have released limited information about Jabbi, identifying him as a 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection with the March shooting at the US Consulate in downtown Toronto.

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The attack, which prompted a major investigation involving Toronto Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, was treated as a national security matter. No injuries were reported, but the shooting led to a wider firearms investigation that remains ongoing.

Toronto Police said Jabbi remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. His photograph has been released as part of the search effort, and a court has authorised the publication of his identity for five days to assist investigators in locating him.

Authorities believe he left the area before officers executed search warrants on Thursday morning and have not disclosed his current whereabouts. Police have urged anyone who sees him not to approach and to call 911 immediately.

Officer Killed During Apartment Raid

Toronto Police said officers were carrying out a co-ordinated series of five search warrants linked to multiple firearms investigations when the shooting occurred.

The fatal incident took place at an apartment building on Martha Eaton Way. According to Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU), a man inside the fourth-floor flat shot an officer before another officer returned fire.

The suspect, identified by police as 19-year-old Nicholas Bennett of Toronto, was seriously injured and remains in hospital. Police said Bennett is expected to face a charge of first-degree murder in connection with Const. Pinizzotto's death.

The SIU confirmed that four other people were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. Investigators have not disclosed whether any of them are facing charges.

Tributes Paid to Constable Marc Pinizzotto

Const. Pinizzotto, 43, served with Toronto Police for 18 years and was a father of two. He was also a former player in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw described the loss as devastating for the force and for the officer's family. Tributes were also paid by Prime Minister Mark Carney, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

The shooting at the consulate was conducted by a pro-Iran terror group called Kata’ib Hizballah.



Now a police officer has been murdered while trying to investigate their actions.



When will the government start taking these terrorist threats seriously? pic.twitter.com/sep2JtWhu9 — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) June 11, 2026

The SIU has assigned six investigators and four forensic investigators to examine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police say the search for Jabbi remains a priority as investigators continue examining both the death of Const. Pinizzotto and the wider firearms investigation linked to the US Consulate attack. Authorities have again urged anyone with information about Jabbi's whereabouts not to approach him and to contact police immediately.