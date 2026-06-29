A new book by veteran political journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan has quickly become one of the year's biggest publishing successes, driven by explosive claims about Donald Trump's presidency, internal White House deliberations and the administration's handling of material connected to Jeffrey Epstein.

'Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump' alleges that senior officials debated whether to release an explicit email linked to the Epstein files, while also detailing reported concerns over presidential health and confidential discussions inside the White House. The book's disclosures have fuelled renewed scrutiny of Trump's administration even as the White House disputes many of its claims.

What the Book Claims

The book's most consequential reporting centres on internal deliberations over documents connected to Jeffrey Epstein. According to Haberman and Swan, senior officials discussed whether to proactively release an email containing graphic allegations referencing Trump that had surfaced during reviews of Epstein-related material. The authors wrote that the email included the explicit phrase quoted in the book's reporting — 'aggressively flicked and sucked' — and that Vice President JD Vance argued the document should be released to demonstrate the administration's willingness to disclose information beyond what was legally required.

The book presents the email as containing explicit allegations relating to an alleged encounter involving Trump and an Epstein victim. Haberman and Swan describe the internal debate as part of broader efforts inside the administration to manage the political fallout surrounding the Epstein files.

If accurate, the account suggests the Epstein controversy occupied senior White House officials well beyond its public handling.

Inside White House Deliberations

The Epstein reporting is accompanied by another sensitive allegation involving the administration's internal operations. Haberman and Swan wrote that someone within Trump's inner circle provided them with unauthorised audio recordings of discussions involving the White House Situation Room. According to the book, the recordings captured conversations about politically sensitive issues, including deliberations surrounding the Epstein documents.

The existence of those recordings allegedly unsettled senior officials because it raised concerns about both the substance of the discussions and the apparent breach of internal confidentiality. While the White House has rejected numerous claims contained in the book, the allegations have intensified attention on how the administration handled one of its most politically sensitive issues.

Health Concerns Resurface

Beyond the Epstein-related reporting, 'Regime Change' also revisits questions surrounding Trump's health during his presidency. Haberman and Swan noted that aides observed signs of hearing loss, fatigue and increasing efforts to limit lengthy standing engagements. According to the authors, meetings were increasingly held inside the Oval Office, allowing Trump to remain seated behind the Resolute Desk or near the fireplace rather than standing for extended periods.

'Those who spent time with him could see the signs—the moments of fatigue, the cupped hand behind the ear,' the authors stated. The observations build on previous public reporting about bruising on Trump's hands and swelling in his lower legs, although the White House has consistently rejected suggestions that the president's health has affected his ability to perform his duties.

Trump in excellent health with leg swelling, hand bruising, doctor says https://t.co/vba5qgRPP1 https://t.co/vba5qgRPP1 — Reuters (@Reuters) May 30, 2026

Sales Match the Headlines

The controversy surrounding the book has been matched by commercial success. 'Regime Change' sold approximately 150,000 copies across print, digital and audio formats within days of its release on Tuesday. Simon & Schuster has reportedly ordered another 150,000 copies to meet demand.

Read more Donald Trump Reportedly 'Infuriated' After New Book Exposes His Late-Night White House Habits Donald Trump Reportedly 'Infuriated' After New Book Exposes His Late-Night White House Habits

SCOOP: Maggie Haberman/Jonathan Swan’s “Regime Change” has bucked the trend of poor-selling Trump books, slinging 150K copies in all formats through its first day on sale, putting it on track to have the best hardcover 1st wk of a nonfiction book this yr. https://t.co/DgW6QJoiQc pic.twitter.com/OPqFJCX0A8 — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 25, 2026

Based on Circana BookScan data, the title is on course to record the strongest opening week for any nonfiction hardcover published this year. The figures underline sustained public interest in detailed reporting on Trump's presidency, particularly accounts based on extensive access to senior officials and internal decision-making.

Beyond the Daily Cycle

Haberman and Swan have said the project was intended to capture a broader portrait of Trump's second presidency than daily political coverage can provide. 'We really nearly killed ourselves during this book,' Haberman said in an interview. 'We are enormously proud of it. It does not mean, obviously, that it's perfect, and it does not mean that there is not going to be more to tell about this period of time, but what we were trying to do was capture something deeper and richer than can be done in the day-to-day swirl.'

With allegations spanning the Epstein files, reported internal White House deliberations and fresh reporting on Trump's presidency, 'Regime Change' has rapidly become more than a political bestseller. Its combination of insider sourcing, reported internal debates and highly sensitive allegations has ensured that both the book and the administration's response are likely to remain under close scrutiny in the weeks ahead.