Newly declassified NASA transcripts describing 'bright particles or fragments' drifting past an Apollo spacecraft have resurfaced in the United States this month as part of a fresh Pentagon release on unidentified anomalous phenomena, reigniting speculation over whether the files amount to proof of alien life.

The latest material is the second batch published under a transparency drive ordered by the US Congress in 2022. The programme requires the Pentagon to organise and declassify decades of reports on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, ranging from Cold War radar blips to modern cockpit footage and astronaut logs. Since early May, officials say the online archive has drawn more than a billion visits, even as they stress that none of the files confirms an extraterrestrial origin.

Proof Of Alien Life Or Just 'Bright Drifting Particles'?

The latest package, compiled by the Pentagon and its All domain Anomaly Resolution Office, contains about 50 additional items, including infrared videos, technical summaries and written testimony from military personnel and civilians.

One of the most striking entries dates to 2019 in the Middle East, where infrared footage shows a cluster of unidentified objects manoeuvring in ways investigators could not easily match to known aircraft or drones. Other records describe objects that appeared suddenly and vanished within seconds, leaving behind only fragmentary sensor traces that resisted quick explanation.

The NASA material is drawing particular attention. In transcripts and photographs from the Apollo era, now included in the broader UAP archive, astronauts on Apollo 17 can be heard and seen referring to 'bright particles or fragments' drifting near their spacecraft. The images show tiny specks and shards hanging against the blackness of space, occasionally catching the light.

'STRANGE BRIGHT OBJECTS' seen by astronauts outside Apollo 17 'drifting to the Moon'



The crew speculated they could be paint or ice fragments off the Saturn S-IVB stage



Source: UFO Files (NASA-UAP-D009, Apollo 17 Audio Excerpt, December 7, 1972) pic.twitter.com/ytIk3uqwjy — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2026

For enthusiasts, the fact that such language appears in official NASA mission logs decades before the modern UFO boom is enough to fuel speculation. To them, the mix of unexplained infrared footage, pilot reports and Apollo transcripts suggests, at the very least, a long running pattern of something strange in the skies and near Earth space.

But the agencies behind the release are taking a far more cautious line. AARO has repeatedly said the majority of cases remain unresolved not because they point to impossible physics, but because the available data is too limited to support a firm conclusion.

Why Officials Stay Cautious

Officials say many of the videos and sensor logs were collected by equipment never designed to study unknown objects in detail. Infrared cameras can saturate, radar returns can drop out, and narrow fields of view mean that by the time an operator looks back, the object may already have gone.

That leads to what AARO calls 'insufficient data quality.' Without continuous tracking, analysts cannot calculate basic details such as speed, altitude or shape, let alone identify any exotic propulsion system. Fragmented recordings also make reconstruction difficult, since a sudden zigzag could simply reflect a moving aircraft and an unstable sensor.

Key Highlights of the files:



1) Historical Memos: Hundreds of pages documenting decades-old sightings (e.g., green orbs and fireballs near Sandia military base in New Mexico from 1948–1950).

2) Space Sightings: Transcripts and imagery from NASA's Apollo 12 and Apollo 17… pic.twitter.com/RMcBbM7D8T — Context 360 (@MMuckurty) May 22, 2026

Another issue is corroboration. UAP cases backed by multiple independent sources, such as radar, infrared, optical footage and eyewitness accounts, are rare. Most entries in the archive rely on only one or two partial records, making mundane explanations harder to exclude and extraordinary ones harder to prove.

For that reason, the Pentagon's position has remained consistent. It says there is 'no confirmed indication' in the declassified material of advanced non human technology or alien activity. The Apollo 17 references, while intriguing, sit alongside decades of ordinary reports of ice crystals, insulation flakes and other debris that can behave similarly in microgravity.

That has not stopped the phrase 'proof of alien life' spreading online as amateur researchers dissect the release. It does, however, underline the gap between what the documents actually say and the meaning some readers want to attach to them.

Disclosure And Debate

The declassification effort is unfolding in phases. Each tranche of UAP files is reviewed, redacted where necessary and uploaded for public scrutiny, with the Pentagon signalling that further batches will follow as AARO works through historical holdings.

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Supporters argue that the process gives scientists, journalists and the public access to raw material that was previously locked away, rather than forcing them to rely on leaks or second hand briefings. Critics say the releases remain heavily curated and that the most explosive material, if it exists, is likely still classified.

What is beyond dispute is the level of public interest. The huge traffic to the official UAP site shows how strongly the subject resonates, particularly when NASA astronauts themselves appear to be describing something unusual out the window.

Whether those bright fragments were mission debris or something more unusual is exactly the kind of question the archive invites people to ask. For now, though, the official line remains unchanged: interesting, yes; conclusive, no. Nothing in the released files has been independently verified as proof of alien life, so any definitive claim of extraterrestrial visitors should be treated with caution.