The Pentagon is facing renewed pressure from Capitol Hill after missing an April deadline to hand over 46 classified videos said to show unexplained UFO formations to members of Congress.

The dispute marks the latest flashpoint in the long-running battle over UFO disclosure in the United States.

The row began earlier this month when Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who represents Florida and chairs the House Federal Secrets Task Force, wrote to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth demanding the footage by 14 April. The material is said to show unidentified objects near sensitive military sites and has become a rallying point for lawmakers and campaigners who argue the Pentagon has been too slow to release information.

UFO Disclosure Row Centres On 46 Withheld Clips

According to Luna, the Pentagon allowed the deadline to pass without complying. Writing on X, she said her office received no meaningful response until staff followed up directly.

'No-one from the Pentagon had responded until we reached out and it appears that someone did not pass the letter to the appropriate authorities,' she wrote.

REF UAP DEADLINE:



No one from the Pentagon had responded until we reached out, and it appears that someone did not pass the letter to the appropriate authorities. How convenient. Nonetheless, we will be getting the requested list. We are not waiting for a briefing at some… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 14, 2026

Luna has cast the delay as more than an administrative failure. She has argued that the Pentagon's silence runs against the direction set by the White House, with reports stating that President Donald Trump authorised the material for release.

'How convenient. The president has authorized the release, so whoever is trying to be cute at the Pentagon can take a hike,' she added.

What The Clips Allegedly Show

Supporters of wider UFO disclosure believe the 46 videos could contain some of the strongest material yet involving unexplained aerial activity near military assets. The footage is said to include so-called 'Tic Tac' objects, along with cigar-shaped and spherical craft, performing high-speed manoeuvres over the Persian Gulf, Afghanistan and the East China Sea.

War Department Says White House Coordinating Release of Never-Before-Seen



The deadline for @DeptofWar to heed Congress’s demands for 46 UAP-UFO videos expired today. Will the Pentagon treat this request with the usual dismissive contempt and evasive sophistry it has shown in… pic.twitter.com/9PWHcvDAFp — William Stickevers (@wstickevers) April 15, 2026

Descriptions circulating among lawmakers and civilian investigators also suggest some recordings show coordinated formations near US warships and nuclear submarines, as well as footage linked to the 2023 shoot-down of an unidentified object over Lake Huron. One file, dated 23 November 2020, is alleged to show a 'massive disc' moving through clouds near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.

Those descriptions have not been released publicly by the Pentagon. They have instead been promoted by civilian investigators Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp, while officials have not confirmed that the accounts in circulation match the contents of classified archives.

Lawmakers Warn Of Security Risks As UFO Disclosure Stalls

In her letter to Hegseth, Luna said the issue goes beyond public curiosity. She argued that the alleged objects may pose a threat to restricted airspace and critical defence infrastructure.

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'The continued lack of transparency surrounding these anomalies and the potential national security threat they pose is troubling,' she wrote.

Luna also cited whistleblower claims that the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, or AARO, is holding additional recordings that have not been shared publicly or, in some cases, with lawmakers. According to her account, that has fuelled suspicion within her task force that officials are still limiting disclosure despite growing political pressure for greater openness.

The Pentagon has not offered a detailed public explanation for the missed deadline and, in the reporting cited, no named defence official has publicly set out a competing account. That has left space for online commentators to frame the delay as evidence of deeper resistance inside government.

The frustration has intensified alongside wider expectations of transparency. In February, Trump said files relating to 'alien and extraterrestrial life' would be released, and reports that the White House had registered the domain Aliens.gov added to speculation that a formal disclosure portal may be in development.

For now, though, the central issue remains unchanged. The 46 videos have not been released, lawmakers are still pressing for answers, and the most eye-catching claims about what the footage contains remain unverified in public.