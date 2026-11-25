Morena deputy Yoloczin Domínguez was filmed appearing to shake a pale powder onto Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado's embroidered dress during an Independence Day hug, and the short clip has turned a same-party embrace into a viral witchcraft accusation.

Domínguez has categorically denied the allegation and questioned the footage's authenticity.

From Festive Hug To Viral Hex

The footage, reportedly recorded on 15 September at Chilpancingo's Grito de Independencia celebrations, spread on X on Tuesday 24 November and raced across Mexican social media within hours.

In the clip, Domínguez leans in to embrace Salgado, moves her fingers near the governor's waist, and a light-coloured substance appears to fall across the skirt of Salgado's traditional outfit.

Mexico politician Yoloczin Domínguez HUGS state governorSPRINKLES MYSTERIOUS WHITE POWDER onto HER DRESSSome speculate it’s ‘WITCHCRAFT’ https://t.co/lq7oSpmD22 — RT (@RT_com) November 24, 2026

Within hours, the clip had been widely shared, prompting memes and speculation about what the footage showed. Some speculated that the powder was 'tierra de panteón', or graveyard soil, an interpretation for which no evidence has emerged.

Plenty of users laughed it off, joking that the deputy had tossed 'itching powder' or simply dropped part of her snack. The irony landed hard because both women belong to the same ruling party.

The Deputy Breaks Her Silence

Domínguez rejected the witchcraft claims outright. In a public statement, she categorically denied carrying out the action attributed to her and said she holds Salgado in high regard.

She then went further, questioning whether the video was genuine at all and suggesting it may have been altered with artificial intelligence (AI).

In a line widely shared, she wrote that 'given so much artificial intelligence, a little natural intelligence wouldn't hurt some people', translated from Spanish, turning the accusation back on her critics.

She offered no evidence for the manipulation claim, and no publicly available independent analysis has confirmed it. Her reference to AI prompted further questions from social media users, some of whom challenged her to release an alternative recording of the encounter.

What the Clip Actually Shows

Here's what can be verified and what can't. The video runs about seven seconds, according to Infobae, and appears to show an encounter between the two politicians. Beyond that, almost everything is contested.

The substance has not been identified, Domínguez's intent is unknown, and no publicly available forensic review has established whether the apparent powder is genuine or the footage has been manipulated.

No public response from Salgado's office or Morena had been identified as of Tuesday.

A Lawmaker Already Under Scrutiny

The timing stings for Domínguez. The congresswoman, who represents Guerrero's second district around Acapulco and chairs the Chamber of Deputies' Human Rights Commission, is reportedly facing an internal investigation over alleged excess payments during an earlier role in the state legislature.

According to La Política Online, the investigation concerns payments made in 2023. She has also registered to compete for a Morena coordination post in Acapulco.

Her bid for the position gives the controversy an additional political dimension. A clip interpreted by some as a hex on her own party's governor is the last thing an ambitious politician needs, particularly while seeking another position within that party.