Dana White delivered a stinging verdict after UFC 330 in Philadelphia on Saturday, insisting Ian Machado Garry 'could have won' his welterweight title fight against Islam Makhachev if he had shown 'an ounce of killer instinct.'

Speaking after Makhachev's unanimous-decision victory, the UFC CEO made clear that while the champion did enough to secure a record-breaking 17th straight win, he was unimpressed with Garry's failure to press his opportunities late in the fight.

UFC 330 marked Makhachev's first defence of the welterweight belt, and it unfolded in a city that has never been shy about picking a villain. Philadelphia fans famously threw snowballs at Santa Claus during an Eagles game in 1968; on Saturday night, their target was Garry. The Irishman walked into the Xfinity Mobile Arena as a clear betting underdog and an even clearer crowd enemy, drawing boos throughout the night.

Inside the cage, the early story was entirely familiar. Makhachev, fresh off his 25-minute domination of then-champion Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, wasted almost no time dragging Garry to the canvas in the opening round.

Garry had worked extensively with Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Demian Maia to prepare for exactly that scenario, but the Russian champion's grip proved difficult to escape. The Irishman spent much of those first five minutes pinned and smothered, offering little to convince anyone this would be a different kind of title fight.

The second frame was worse. Again, Makhachev forced grappling exchanges, then suddenly flipped the script on the feet, landing a sharp right hand followed by a head kick that dropped Garry. For long-time fans, the moment may have stirred memories of UFC 101 in the same city, when Anderson Silva stopped Forrest Griffin. The atmosphere in the arena suggested many were ready to see another rout.

Garry, to his credit, refused to give them one. He weathered the storm, survived the round and trudged back to his corner having fallen behind on the scorecards. On another night, that might have been the beginning of the end. Instead, it became the start of an unlikely shift in momentum.

Dana White Sees Missed Chance In Garry's UFC 330 Rally

The third round opened with something small but crucial. Garry began finding greater success defending Makhachev's takedowns. From there, the Irishman started to invest in the body, landing measured kicks and occasional head shots rather than the wild flurries some expected from a desperate challenger.

Garry increasingly found success at range, picking his moments with a composure that was either admirable or, in White's eyes, too cautious for a fighter attempting to take the championship. Reuters similarly noted that Garry became increasingly effective in the third round, particularly with his kicks and takedown defence.

Cageside, fellow contenders Michael Morales and Carlos Prates were among those watching the welterweight title fight unfold. Garry's improved third round showed that Makhachev could be made uncomfortable, even if the champion remained ahead overall.

The fourth was subtler but arguably more significant. Makhachev again pushed Garry to the fence and looked in control positionally, while Garry continued trying to create offence whenever he could separate.

Under modern MMA scoring criteria, effective striking and grappling take priority over control when judging rounds. Garry was beginning to make the contest more competitive, but the official scorecards ultimately showed that the judges did not agree uniformly about his success in the championship rounds.

This is where White's frustration becomes central to the story. With Makhachev having faced greater resistance and Garry still in the fight, the window was there to gamble, force an exchange and risk getting finished in the hope of producing a championship-changing moment.

Instead, in the final round, Makhachev went back to basics. He secured the grappling control he needed, neutralised the stand-up battle and took the fight to the final horn. The tension of a potential upset evaporated in another controlled finish to a round from the champion.

The judges awarded Makhachev the fight 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47, giving him his 17th consecutive UFC victory and breaking Anderson Silva's record for the longest winning streak in UFC history.

Yet White's summary was chilly. According to his post-fight comments, what frustrated him most was Garry's demeanour entering the fifth round, including his willingness to exchange pleasantries with the champion when he needed a finish or dominant round.

'I just don't understand it,' White said, criticising Garry for failing to show the 'killer instinct' he believed the situation demanded. White argued that Garry had opportunities to make the fight more dangerous for Makhachev but did not seize them aggressively enough.

Garry Defiant After UFC 330 Defeat and White Criticism

If White painted Garry as too deferential, the fighter himself struck a different note after the fight. Garry acknowledged the result while maintaining his confidence in what he had shown against the champion.

The Irish challenger had managed to make Makhachev work considerably harder than he had during portions of his previous title performance. Makhachev himself credited Garry afterward, saying the challenger had improved significantly and highlighting his work with Maia.

Garry also remained bullish about his future despite suffering only the second defeat of his professional career. His performance, particularly after the difficult opening rounds, demonstrated why he had earned the title opportunity in the first place.

Where this leaves him in the title picture is awkward. The UFC has a queue of welterweights waiting for Makhachev, with contenders including Carlos Prates, Michael Morales and Shavkat Rakhmonov all competing for position near the top of the division.

Garry already holds a win over Prates but previously lost to Rakhmonov, his first professional defeat. Another immediate championship opportunity therefore appears unlikely, particularly with several leading contenders seeking their own shot at Makhachev.

Nothing is confirmed about Garry's next move or opponent, and matchmakers have yet to signal where the defeat leaves him in the championship hierarchy. For all the boos, though, he walked out of Philadelphia having pushed a seemingly unstoppable champion into a competitive five-round fight and having left at least one powerful critic convinced he had an opportunity to do even more.