Representatives managing the social media accounts of convicted murderer Mackenzie Shirilla have released new digital correspondence detailing her volatile relationship with late boyfriend Dominic Russo. The newly shared text messages highlight significant friction, including an exchange in which Russo directed threats towards Shirilla's mother.

Shirilla is currently serving a prison sentence following her conviction for the murders of Russo and their mutual friend, Davion Flanagan. The disclosure of these private conversations points to the severe strain and hostility that characterised the couple's relationship prior to the fatal incident.

Text Messages Show Dominic Russo Demanding An Apology From Shirilla's Mother

Following her arrest and conviction, Shirilla experienced an increase in her social media following. Her team is using her Instagram account to present alternative perspectives on the events.

The team shared an Instagram Story containing detailed screenshots of a heated argument between the couple. In these exchanges, Russo explicitly stated his discomfort with being physically near his girlfriend.

He accused Shirilla of violent behaviour, writing, 'Well, I don't feel comfortable being around you in person. You are a violent, evil person until proven otherwise. And your mother will also have to apologise to me because I will never talk to her again.'

How A Dispute Over A Ride Fed Violent Talk And Insecurity

Records from the Strongsville Police Department show how disagreements escalated. Authorities collected 32,000 texts and jail calls during the investigation.

Film-makers behind The Crash documentary were granted access to this digital archive. Their project presents varied perspectives on the case.

According to Peoplemagazine, Shirilla became angry when Russo told her he was unable to give her a ride. Within five minutes of his refusal, she responded with anger.

She texted, 'I am so fucking mad. I am so mad. I am gonna kill someone. I am mad as fuck right now. I fucking hate myself. I am ugly and you just add on to it and make me feel uglier. You make me feel like I am worthless. I do so much shit for you.'

Failed Breakup Attempts And A Deteriorating Relationship

Their relationship faced multiple attempts to end it, documented earlier that year. In texts sent during March 2020, Russo suggested that ending their relationship would ultimately benefit them both.

Russo texted, 'We haven't been getting along, and you need to make some friends, and I think it will be good for both of us.' Shirilla rejected the proposed separation, telling him no three consecutive times.

She responded, 'Fuck we are not on a break. I just want to bang my head on the wall till I'm dead. Treat the girl who would die for you a little better.'

During these arguments, she also referred to him as an informant. When Russo challenged her about this accusation, she stated, 'Snitches get stitches.'

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Records show Shirilla frequently described suffering emotional breakdowns on his floor while trying to gain his approval. Russo later stated that her complete withdrawal from his life would make him happy, indicating that her efforts did not change his position.

These text exchanges offer a detailed view of the tense months leading up to the crash. The communications portray a deeply conflicted relationship and add further context for those following the case.