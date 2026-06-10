The £572.75 million ($725 million) Facebook privacy class-action settlement is set to trigger a second wave of payments, as leftover funds from uncashed cheques in the initial payout round are redistributed. Individuals who submitted a validated claim before the original deadline will receive these supplementary funds automatically.

Meta, the parent company overseeing the platform, originally agreed to this large financial resolution to address ongoing data privacy allegations. The legal dispute centred on accusations that private user information was shared with thousands of third-party entities. The corporation consistently denied any legal wrongdoing, but the settlement received formal approval in 2023.

Read more Zyan Cabrera Leaked Clips: Don't Click the Viral 'Gold Medalist' Facebook Links Zyan Cabrera Leaked Clips: Don't Click the Viral 'Gold Medalist' Facebook Links

How Cambridge Analytica Led To The Privacy Lawsuit

A major catalyst for this legal battle was Cambridge Analytica, an organisation that controversially utilised platform data for political campaign profiling. CBS News reported that the firm's actions became a central example of alleged information mishandling. This incident drew regulatory scrutiny and ultimately led to consolidated class-action lawsuits.

The underlying claims covered a substantial timeframe, examining platform data practices from 24 May 2007 to 22 December 2022. During this period, plaintiffs argued that external groups maintained improper access to sensitive user details. All subsequent legal appeals regarding the final agreement were concluded by May 2025.

Legal and administrative expenses consumed a significant portion of the settlement fund, amounting to roughly £133.51 million ($169 million). Despite mandatory deductions, the remaining capital was designated for the impacted individuals.

Check your bank account, Venmo, PayPal and email: A surprise second round of payments is starting in the $725 million class action settlement over Facebook users' privacy issues. https://t.co/ZNKzz1rMJB pic.twitter.com/tvhLDRC7zF — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) June 9, 2026

Analysing The First Payment Wave And Claim Gaps

The initial distribution of funds commenced in September 2025, targeting the vast pool of affected account holders. Data from Yahoo Finance indicates that out of 250 million eligible users, only 19 million successfully acquired compensation. This discrepancy left considerable residual money in the distribution pool.

During this first payout cycle, the average recipient collected between £22.91 and £23.70 ($29 to $30). The exact compensation varied depending on the individual's platform usage and the details in their submitted paperwork. The low claim rate and uncashed disbursements directly created the need for another distribution event.

$7.31 from my Facebook Privacy Settlement. Based on 2025 US ARPU of ~$272, it was 10 days (or 3%) of US revenue. Even though it's $725M, it's a small impact on Meta.



2025 ARPU: https://t.co/J0ildXtyS4 pic.twitter.com/1oHRcq7xXi — Bruno Bowden (@brunobowden) June 10, 2026

What To Expect From The 9 June 2026 Distribution Round

The upcoming supplementary phase is exclusively reserved for individuals who met the original filing deadline of 25 August 2023. Account holders do not need to submit new applications, as their active eligibility carries over automatically. These funds are derived entirely from the returned capital of the first phase.

Due to the residual nature of the leftover capital, financial expectations should remain modest. Verified recipients are projected to see a minor deposit roughly estimated between £3.95 and £5.53 ($5 to $7). The official disbursement process will begin on 9 June 2026 and operate continuously for about four weeks.

Eligible participants should monitor their digital inboxes, as administrative authorities will send email alerts three to four days before the second payment is finalised. The notification message will feature a specific subject line reading, 'Facebook User Privacy Settlement – Second Distribution.'

Officials have simultaneously issued a warning regarding potential financial scams linked to this event. Fraudulent emails and deceptive messages often attempt to trick users by falsely offering to expedite the pending transfer process.

Yahoo Finance reported that administrators clarified the logistical situation, noting that authentic beneficiaries were successfully processed last year. If someone missed the initial filing window, they cannot join the roster now, ensuring the final payout system remains limited to those previously approved.