The family of Celeste Rivas has formally rejected repeated requests from production companies seeking to feature them in broadcast projects linked to the high-profile D4vd murder case. Following her disappearance in April 2025 and the subsequent discovery of her remains in September 2025, media outlets have continued to approach her relatives. The proposed projects aim to document the alleged relationship between the late teenager and the musician, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke.

Despite the level of interest from studios, the family insists on preserving their privacy while the judicial process unfolds. According to TMZ, relatives are opposed to entertaining any media proposals and remain firm in their decision to keep matters confidential.

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Why Production Interest Has Not Changed The Family's Position

Lawyer Patrick Steinfeld recently confirmed that numerous production houses have contacted the family regarding documentary deals. He noted that representatives from these organisations have even travelled to the family residence to seek participation. This corporate interest has not altered the household's stated position.

Steinfeld emphasised that the requests remain persistent, stating that 'many production companies' have attempted to establish contact. The legal team and spokespeople have presented a unified front, confirming that no involvement will occur.

Although Steinfeld opted not to disclose the specific names of the studios, he outlined key details regarding the status of these projects. According to information provided to the family, certain documentaries focusing on the case already possess full funding and are scheduled for public release.

The September 2025 Discovery And Ongoing Criminal Inquiry

The media scrutiny stems from the discovery made by law enforcement authorities last year. While the 14-year-old was last seen alive in April 2025, her remains were not located until 8 September 2025. This discovery prompted a significant police response across the local jurisdiction.

Authorities located the teenager's remains inside the front trunk of a Tesla motor vehicle, which investigators quickly linked to the musician known globally as D4vd. This physical evidence proved central in the subsequent criminal inquiry. Following the recovery of the remains, officials initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Celeste Rivas' Family Not Participating in D4vd Documentary Projects, Attorney Says https://t.co/Bbk73aELEq — TMZ (@TMZ) June 7, 2026

Accused Musician David Anthony Burke Awaits Trial

In direct connection with these findings, David Anthony Burke currently faces legal charges including first-degree murder, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, and unlawful mutilation of human remains.

Law enforcement officers took the musician into custody in April 2026, and he remains fully incarcerated at the Men's Central Jail while judicial proceedings advance.

Burke has formally pleaded not guilty to all charges. Legal representatives for the artist have stated they intend to contest the allegations, while prosecutors continue to prepare for upcoming court appearances.

Singer d4vd has been charged with first-degree murder over the death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez pic.twitter.com/COFTEzpkiV — Dexerto (@Dexerto) April 20, 2026

Why The Rivas Family Is Maintaining Strict Confidentiality

The Rivas family has made it clear that they will not consider documentary pitches while the case remains active. They have chosen to prioritise confidentiality and have declined external productions that would involve their loss.

Relatives continue to rely on their appointed legal counsel to manage all incoming media requests. They are awaiting future legal rulings regarding the accused musician.

Until a verdict is reached within the justice system, they have confirmed they will reject all invitations to participate in any funded media projects.