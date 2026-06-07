The upcoming 2026 World Cup operations in Los Angeles face a major disruption as venue workers threaten a strike. Staff at SoFi Stadium demand that FIFA strictly prohibit United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from the premises. The workforce argues border authorities compromise the safety of a heavily immigrant community.

Unite Here Local 11 represents approximately 2,000 food service employees operating at the Inglewood venue. These cooks, servers, and bartenders currently operate without a formal labour contract as the global tournament approaches. The absence of an agreement leaves employees vulnerable during the massive sporting event.

Why Immigration Enforcement Sparks Strike Threats From Stadium Staff

Acting Department of Homeland Security Director Todd Lyons previously described the agency's tournament role as a 'key part.' The union argued this potential security presence directly threatens both worker and guest safety. Employees fear routine operations could transform into targeted enforcement.

The labour group formally laid out three conditions to FIFA and stadium owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. A public commitment to ban immigration authorities remains their foremost requirement. Leaders insist sporting events must not facilitate deportations.

Read more Iran World Cup Squad Trains in Mexico as US Visa Dispute Leaves Officials Stranded Iran World Cup Squad Trains in Mexico as US Visa Dispute Leaves Officials Stranded

How Automation And Housing Costs Impact Local Labour Negotiations

Beyond security concerns, the union seeks protections for jobs and guaranteed improvements to working conditions. Employees want firm assurances that artificial intelligence and automation will not replace their roles. Automated kiosks present a genuine threat to traditional hospitality employment.

Labour representatives connected their workplace demands to broader economic struggles affecting the region. Housing costs in Inglewood have surged dramatically, prompting workers to demand support for a workforce housing fund. Staff struggle to afford basic accommodation.

Workers are pushing for legislative restrictions on short-term rentals and specific tax measures. These policies aim to fund affordable accommodation initiatives and establish stronger family protections. Without adequate housing, many face gruelling commutes.

🚨JUST IN: World Cup stadium workers have voted to authorize a strike 5 days before the tournament citing ICE concerns



The strike will be taking place at SoFi Stadium, who are hosting USA vs Paraguay on June 12 pic.twitter.com/p1MdtQKRnA — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) June 6, 2026

Why FIFA Silence Escalates Tensions Before The 12 June Matches

Local 11 officials stated they have repeatedly sought meetings with the governing body since Los Angeles was selected as a host city. The union claims these ongoing requests remain ignored by tournament organisers. This silence has hardened venue staff resolve.

Co-president of Local 11 Kurt Petersen issued a public warning regarding the financial disparity between organisers and the workforce. 'FIFA and its corporate sponsors will pocket billions from Los Angeles while refusing to even acknowledge the cooks, servers, and stand attendants who make this event possible,' Petersen noted.

The Los Angeles venue will host eight tournament matches, beginning with the United States against Paraguay on 12 June. FIFA has not responded to requests for comment regarding the labour dispute. Time is running out to secure a resolution.

Just one week before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, nearly 2,000 employees at the SoFi Stadium 🇺🇸 have voted in favor of going on strike!!!



The Los Angeles venue is scheduled to host 8 matches during the 2026 World Cup. Workers are demanding higher wages and protections… pic.twitter.com/F2mTqUtDPZ — Olt Sports (@oltsport_) June 6, 2026

What This Means For The Future Of The Tournament

Representatives from the stadium have declined to address the looming strike action. If staff members walk out, food and beverage operations could grind to a halt. This outcome would heavily damage the host nation's logistical reputation.

Maintaining staffing levels is critical for an event generating expected revenues of £8.3 billion ($10 billion) globally. Officials must navigate these complex labour relations to ensure matches proceed without operational failures. The international spotlight remains fixed on California.

Organisers possess a highly limited window to resolve these disputes and secure a contract. A successful resolution depends on addressing the essential demands of the stadium staff. The coming weeks will determine whether matches proceed with full hospitality services or face severe disruption.