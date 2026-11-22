Country music singer Bryan Andrews rejected a follower's accusation that he had sold out, arguing in an Instagram video that speaking his mind had done him few favours in country music. The exchange followed an earlier viral video in which Andrews argued that supporters of Donald Trump and MAGA could not call themselves Christian.

Andrews went viral last year for the video about Trump, MAGA and faith. He has continued to criticise Trump since then, including on his album 'Independence Day'. In the Instagram reply, Andrews addressed how he believes the country music industry has responded to his outspokenness.

Country Music Singer Rejects Claim He Sold Out

Andrews shared a screenshot of the follower's message, 'Dude sold out.' He responded by questioning whom he could have sold out to and whether anyone would expect his comments to earn him favour in country music.

'Can I ask you something real quick? Sold out? Dog, I'm in country (expletive) music. Who in the (expletive) would I have sold out to?' Andrews replied.

Andrews said he believed his remarks had put him at odds with the industry. 'Dog, the country music industry (expletive) hates me because I say this (expletive).'

He doubted that major country artists would invite him on tour. He also contrasted what he said happened behind closed doors with what artists said publicly. 'Hell, even the artists that do (expletive) with me in country music do so behind closed doors very rarely ever say that they do publicly.'

Why Speaking Out Matters to the Country Music Singer

Andrews was equally doubtful about whether country radio would play his music. In the same Instagram video, he described a period in his life when he had been afraid to say what he thought. He said he would not let that happen again.

The singer also said he believed he was risking his life by voicing his views, an assessment he based on his direct messages.

Faith and Immigration in the Country Music Singer's Earlier Video

In the earlier video, Andrews accused people of defending and laughing at the separation of families outside courthouses. He took issue with people who, in his view, saw no contradiction between that reaction and calling themselves Christian.

'You don't get to call yourself a Christian and then advocate and (expletive) laugh when families are torn apart outside of courthouses, when people (are) trying to come here the right ways,' he said in the video.

Andrews also criticised what he described as a decision by the highest court that gave ICE agents permission to target people based on skin colour or whether they spoke Spanish.

'You don't get to call yourself a Christian and then think it's OK that the highest court in the (expletive) land just gave a green light to ICE agents to be able to (expletive) target people because they are brown or speaking Spanish.'

Andrews said it made him 'sick' to be grouped with MAGA supporters who identify as Christian. 'You are not Christian,' he said. 'You use Christianity as a shield to hide behind when you need to justify the hate that you have scolded into this world.'