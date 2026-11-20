Political strategist Mike Nellis has mocked Elon Musk and other technology billionaires for appearing to distance themselves from Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement, after the Tesla chief said he was not MAGA following Republican losses in the US midterm elections.

In a Threads post, Nellis called the change of position among executives 'f****** hilarious', describing them as 'weak and easy to manipulate'. He ended: 'Accountability is coming'. The post criticised a perceived retreat from a movement executives had publicly supported previously.

Musk made the remarks at the DealBook Summit on 18 November.

Palantir chief executive Alex Karp also illustrates the debate over technology executives' politics. The Associated Press reported that Karp told Politico, 'I've been a Democrat my whole life', and described growing up in a far-left environment. Yet Karp donated to Trump's White House ballroom project and previously described Palantir as 'completely anti-woke'. He has also described Palantir's products as 'essentially progressive'. He may support a Democrat in 2028. Nellis did not name Karp in his post.

Nellis Questions Technology Billionaires' Political Positioning

Nellis criticised executives who, in his view, were now claiming they had 'secretly been progressive all along'. Karp's comments illustrate the debate but do not establish a MAGA break like Musk's.

Musk's Dark MAGA History Contrasts With Latest Remarks

Musk's latest position contrasts with his earlier embrace of Trump's movement. During the 2024 presidential campaign, he declared: 'I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark MAGA'. He campaigned for Trump, sat in the front row at his second inauguration and promoted the president's agenda at a rally on 20 January 2025. He later led the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative.

At the DealBook Summit, Musk said that if MAGA meant blind adherence to Republican policies, that did not describe him. He called himself ideologically moderate.

Musk Says Republican Spending Failed To Achieve Goal

Musk said he felt 'pretty foolish' about spending hundreds of millions of dollars on Republican candidates. 'If I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money', he said.

He explained that his aim had been to prevent one party from controlling the presidency, House and Senate in 2029, to preserve divided government. He acknowledged that objective had failed after Democrats made sweeping midterm gains, taking control of both chambers of Congress.

Musk spent more than $400 million (£306 million) on political activity, according to the Associated Press. CBS News reported that more than $150 million (£115 million) supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who lost his Senate race to Democrat James Talarico. The AP put Musk's support for Paxton at approximately $200 million (£153 million).

Trump Defends Musk as Democrats Prepare Scrutiny

Trump described Musk as a friend with 'very good intentions' but warned that people who moved away from his definition of MAGA 'don't do very well'.

Separately, Democrats intend to scrutinise technology companies' dealings with Trump and his administration when they take control of Congress. Senator Ruben Gallego said: 'You are still getting a subpoena'. His remark does not mean one has already been issued.

The planned oversight could examine government contracts and companies' relationships with the administration. Those efforts are separate from Nellis's broader political warning about accountability.