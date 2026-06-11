Billy Ray Cyrus has recalled being told to get his 'affairs in order' after a serious sepsis scare left him hospitalised in 2024, with the country singer saying in a new interview published on 10 June 2026 that the episode left him swollen, frightened and facing doctors who feared the worst.

Cyrus, 64, said the ordeal happened in the same hospital where his mother had died two years earlier, and on the very floor where he found himself fighting for his own life.

The comments came as Cyrus has been trying to steady several parts of his life at once, from his health and sobriety to a family and career reset that has placed his children back at the centre of his music.

Sepsis, a severe and potentially fatal reaction to infection, is not the sort of thing a performer simply shrugs off. In Cyrus's telling, it was the kind of crisis that strips away everything unnecessary.

The Sepsis Scare That Changed His Health

The singer told People that he never fully understood how the illness developed, but he knew enough while he was in hospital to realise how close things had become. 'I don't know exactly how it evolved. It was my worst nightmare,' he said. He added that doctors told him to get his 'affairs in order' because his body was reacting in a way that could turn life-threatening.

That was the blunt version. The quieter version, if there is one, is that Cyrus says he survived what he believed might not be survivable. 'I had a prayer answered,' he said. 'That's a miracle.'

The 64-year-old said the experience has pushed health even further to the front of his thinking. In the same interview, he declared, 'I am the most sober person in the world.' Cyrus said he drank heavily until 1992, then stopped after years of failure and waiting for a record deal. Once that deal came through, he said, the decision followed quickly. An inner voice told him, as he put it, that success was coming but drinking had to stop. So he stopped.

That detail matters because Cyrus has spent decades being remembered in shorthand. First came the mullet. Then came 'Achy Breaky Heart,' the 1992 hit that turned him into a household name and helped drive Some Gave All to become the best-selling album of that year. The image stuck, though the man behind it has long been more complicated than the cartoon version.

The Album He Is Bringing Home

Cyrus's family has been part of that longer story, too. He married Tish Cyrus in 1993. She is the mother of Miley, 33, Braison, 32, and Noah, 26. Cyrus also adopted Tish's children, Brandi, 39, and Trace, 37, and raised Christopher, 34, from a previous relationship. The couple divorced in 2022, after years in which family life, for better or worse, remained tied to his public identity.

He has not pretended the separation was simple. 'Sometimes change is scary,' he said, explaining that he can hold on to the wrong thing for a long time because he is afraid of what change might bring. But once he decides to move, he added, there is no looking back. It is not exactly a slogan, but it reads like one of those lines people arrive at only after being dragged through a mess.

After the split from Tish, Cyrus married Australian singer Firerose, born Johanna Rose Hodge, in 2023. That marriage ended in 2024 amid fraud and abuse allegations. Now Cyrus appears to be leaning into something more grounded. His forthcoming album, The Hill, is due out on Tuesday, 16 June, marking his first album in 14 years.

Braison produced and co-wrote the record, while Noah appears on 'On Our Way Along,' a family duet that gives the project a notably personal edge. Cyrus also joined Miley to film Disney's Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special in February, a reminder that the family's most visible chapter remains a strange and durable part of pop culture history.

'All these years later it's going back to our roots as a family,' Cyrus said. 'And to be in this moment with them, it's just a great celebration of our family.'

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He is also now dating actress Elizabeth Hurley, 61, after the pair went public in 2025. Cyrus said he has been through enough to know that life does not stop demanding adjustments. 'Life is a series of adjustments, and I think my family always knew that,' he said. 'We've all been through a lot, and we've seen a lot. Whatever happened is in the rearview mirror. The past is over and done. The future is what we have, and we got to look forward.'

Billy Ray Cyrus's health scare may have started in a hospital room, but the aftershocks now reach into nearly every part of his life, from the music he is releasing to the family he is choosing to place back at the centre of it.