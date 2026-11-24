An actor playing Jesus was supposed to rise just 10 feet (3 metres) into the air during a stage performance, but a reported crane operator error sent him soaring to around 100 feet (30.5 metres) instead.

The unexpected ascent turned a religious spectacle into a frightening ordeal, with the performer reportedly passing out mid-air because he was terrified of heights. Footage of the incident has since circulated online, leaving viewers stunned by how the actor appeared to keep rising long after he should have stopped.

Jesus Actor Accidentally Lifted 100 Feet Instead of 10

The incident reportedly happened during a performance featuring a dramatic recreation of Jesus' ascension. The actor, dressed in a white robe, was attached to lifting equipment designed to raise him above the stage as part of the scene.

According to accounts accompanying the viral footage, the performer was only supposed to be lifted approximately 10 feet. However, a miscommunication involving the crane operator allegedly resulted in an extra zero being added to the intended height.

Instead of completing the planned short ascent, the equipment reportedly carried the actor approximately 100 feet into the air.

The unexpected height was particularly frightening for the performer, who was reportedly afraid of heights. Accounts of the incident state that he eventually passed out while suspended above the stage. The reported mistake transformed what was supposed to be a controlled theatrical effect into an alarming situation.

Viral Jesus Crane Incident Captured in Footage

The circulating video shows the actor, wearing his white costume, being raised high above the performance area.

As he continues moving upwards, the footage captures the increasingly unusual sight of the performer appearing to travel far beyond the height expected for the scene.

One caption accompanying the clip reads, 'The way he just keeps on going,' drawing attention to the seemingly endless ascent.

The video has attracted attention because of the contrast between the solemn nature of the religious performance and the unexpected turn of events.

Searches for the Jesus crane incident, the actor playing Jesus lifted 100 feet and the viral Jesus actor video have also reflected interest in understanding how the unusual stage mishap happened.

Viewers Make Hilarious Judas and Jesus Jokes

While the reported circumstances were frightening for the actor, the footage has also prompted a wave of irreverent reactions from viewers.

One commenter joked, 'Still in character at 100 ft,' suggesting that the performer remained committed to portraying Jesus despite the unexpected height.

Another wrote, 'plot twist; Judas was controlling the crane,' turning the alleged equipment error into a biblical joke referencing the betrayal of Jesus.

A third viewer commented, 'He almost went to see Jesus,' making light of the actor's reported ordeal and the extraordinary height he reached.

The reactions highlight how viewers have found humour in the bizarre contrast between the intended religious scene and the unexpected crane mishap.

Importance of Precision in Stage Production

The incident also draws attention to the precision required when using lifting equipment during live performances.

Stage productions sometimes rely on cranes, harnesses and other mechanical systems to create aerial effects and dramatic scenes. These operations require clear instructions, trained personnel and careful coordination to ensure performers are lifted to the intended height.

In this case, the reported confusion between 10 feet and 100 feet illustrates how a seemingly small communication error can have dramatic consequences.