Elon Musk left President Javier Milei laughing after struggling to deliver a short video address at Tesla's official launch in Argentina. Appearing remotely from what looked like an aircraft cabin, the company chief paused repeatedly before admitting he did not know what to say. The video feed ended about two minutes into the appearance.

The ceremony took place at Arenas Studios in Buenos Aires on Friday, 20 November, as Tesla began accepting orders for its Model 3 and Model Y in the country. Musk greeted the audience, thanked Argentinians for welcoming the company and briefly mentioned plans to explore a Supercharger network with state-owned energy company YPF.

Milei laughed as Musk appeared on the screen. After the connection ended, the Argentine president joked that people who achieve a great deal tend to say little, before praising the Tesla chief.

Musk's Brief Video Address

Musk opened by saying he was pleased to bring Tesla to Argentina. He glanced away from the camera several times and paused as he tried to continue, before saying: 'Sorry, I don't really know what I want to say.'

He also referred to the prospect of a national Supercharger network involving YPF and said he hoped customers would enjoy the cars. However, the brief appearance did not include a detailed presentation of either vehicle or an explanation of how the charging plans would work.

Brutal — Elon Musk gets excruciatingly awkward at Tesla’s Argentina launch for two minutes… then hangs up. pic.twitter.com/LnwsA6oL4E — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 23, 2026

The video ended shortly afterwards. Reports put the appearance at just over two minutes, but the footage did not establish why the connection stopped. Neither Musk nor Tesla had publicly explained the interruption in the coverage reviewed.

Milei continued the event after the feed ended, using his comment about people who accomplish much speaking little to respond to Musk's hesitant appearance. He also described the entrepreneur as 'the Leonardo da Vinci of the 21st century'.

Tesla Opens Model 3 and Model Y Orders

The event marked Tesla's formal entry into Argentina, its fourth direct-sales market in South America after Chile, Colombia and Uruguay, according to Reuters. The company opened online orders for five versions of the Model 3 and Model Y, with vehicles imported from its Shanghai factory.

Prices ranged from $40,990 (£31,440) for the Model 3 rear-wheel-drive version to $53,990 (£41,410) for the Model 3 Performance. The Model Y started at $43,990 (£33,740), while its more expensive version was listed at $49,990 (£38,340). Additional reservation, destination and documentation fees brought the final costs higher. First deliveries were estimated for March or April 2027, according to Argentine newspaper La Nación.

Tesla's arrival comes as Milei's government eases restrictions on vehicle imports, increasing competition from foreign manufacturers. A tariff-free quota for up to 50,000 lower-cost electric and hybrid vehicles a year has also helped open the market to imported models.

YPF Agreement and Argentina's EV Market

Musk's reference to charging infrastructure follows a June letter of intent between Tesla and YPF. The companies agreed to explore cooperation on fast-charging networks and energy storage. The document did not confirm that a nationwide network had been built or that a rollout timetable had been agreed.

The need for charging infrastructure remains a significant issue for electric-vehicle manufacturers in the region. Reuters reported that Chinese brands accounted for 10 per cent of Argentine passenger-car and light-commercial-vehicle sales in August, compared with about 2 per cent late last year. High prices and limited charging facilities continue to constrain electric-vehicle adoption across South America.