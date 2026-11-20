Transformation Church pastor Mike Todd drew criticism online over a diamond-covered watch identified on social media as a Rolex during his ordination as an apostle on Sunday, 15 November, at the Tulsa, Oklahoma, megachurch. The ceremony prompted renewed scrutiny of his displays of luxury.

The reaction followed images from the service in which church leaders anointed Todd's head with oil. As they gathered around him, the watch on his wrist became a focal point for social media users discussing the ceremony and his new title.

Mike Todd's Rolex Becomes Focus of Ordination Criticism

Social media users identified the timepiece as a white-gold, diamond-encrusted Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger', reportedly worth around $244,000 (£186,000). Retailer listings show comparable asking prices, although the precise model Todd wore, how much he paid and whether he owned the watch remain unverified.

One social media user challenged the significance of Todd's new religious title. 'The office of apostle no longer exists. We don't need new apostles claiming new authority. We need Christians who submit to the authority of the apostolic Word already delivered,' the user wrote on X.

Another critic wrote, 'There is something deeply demonic about this. Protestants just freestyling the faith. Peak clown world has arrived.'

A third person questioned whether ordination alone conveyed spiritual authority. 'This is pure foolishness, and I'm not shocked. Anybody can be ordained, but the question is, is the Spirit of God backing that up?'

The comments addressed both Todd's ordination and the symbolism of the watch, but offer no evidence about how he acquired it.

Todd's Massage Chair Sermon Attracted Attention

Todd had already attracted attention earlier this month for delivering part of a sermon from an Osaki Champ II massage chair, which was advertised for approximately $3,999 (£3,055) at the time. He employed the chair to illustrate his view that some Christians mistake comfort for commitment.

'I would tell you that righteousness is right standing with God. But most believers are in what I call right sitting with God,' he told the congregation. 'You are living for Christ in a La-Z-Boy.'

The chair formed part of his teaching, whereas the Rolex was visible during a ceremony conferring a religious title. Both occasions drew attention to expensive items associated with his public ministry, although the circumstances were different.

Mega Church Pastor Mike Todd was wearing a $244k Rolex watch during his ordination of becoming an apostle. pic.twitter.com/TMjy5foFLw — Dan 🇻🇦✝️ (@PapistPilled) November 18, 2026

Todd Previously Responded to Druski's Megachurch Satire

Earlier this year, comedian Druski released a megachurch satire featuring designer clothing and a Rolls-Royce. Some viewers linked the sketch to Todd, although Druski did not identify him as its subject.

Todd addressed the reaction during a January sermon, calling the controversy a 'distraction'. 'The thing I was most taken aback by was how much frustration it created in people,' he stated.

His concern, he explained, centred on the arguments among viewers. He described people denouncing one another and exchanging insults over the comedy sketch.

New criticism of the ordination also appeared on X. One user wrote, 'Everything about Mega churches is an absolute perversion of what religion is sorry.' Another accused megachurches generally of profiting from donations, but offered no evidence about Transformation Church's finances.