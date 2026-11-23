Seven-year-old David told rescuers to take their time as they pulled him from the rubble of a block of flats in Dymer, near Kyiv, on Sunday. He had spent about 14 hours beneath the debris after a Russian strike, the Kyiv regional branch of Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported.

Families in the village were still asleep when the building was hit at about 5am local time, according to Ivan Vyhivskyi. Kyiv regional official Tymur Tkachenko reported that the death toll in Dymer had risen to nine by early Monday. Other people were still missing when the authorities confirmed David's rescue, and crews continued searching the remains of the building.

How Rescuers Found David After the Russian Strike

Emergency workers came across personal belongings in the wreckage before they reached David. It was his relatives who recognised the items, the State Emergency Service explained in an account carried by UNN. With that clue, rescuers continued searching through the remains of the high-rise until they found where the boy was trapped.

'Are you David?' one of the rescuers asked as the team pulled him free.

'I am David, don't rush, I'm fine!' he replied.

David spoke calmly to the crew, telling them more than once that he felt well, the emergency service reported. He was taken to hospital, where doctors were monitoring him. Ukrainian authorities described his condition as stable and thanked everyone who had taken part in freeing him.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the country's national police also confirmed David's rescue. UNN identified the weapon that struck the high-rise in Dymer as a Russian attack drone.

Zelensky offered his condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. He described how the strike tore through the block of flats, 'practically blowing a section of it to smithereens'.

A Separate Russian Strike Hits a Grocery Shop

Three people were killed and 15 injured in a separate Russian drone strike on a grocery shop in Vyshneve, elsewhere in the Kyiv region, local officials reported. Those casualties were from a separate strike that hit a grocery shop on Sunday. In Dymer, authorities reported six people injured in addition to those killed at the block of flats.

By Sunday evening, Vyhivskyi had put the number of strikes across Ukraine at more than 70. His update covered 10 regions. Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.

Listening for Survivors of the Russian Strike in Dymer

More than 130 people were taking part in the emergency operation at the residential building in Dymer, Zelensky reported. Police officers, dog handlers and medics worked alongside the rescue crews. Bomb disposal technicians and psychologists were also at the site.

Zelensky noted that 'rescue efforts are complicated by constant new air raid alerts and renewed threats'. He pledged that the teams would continue searching until they had 'complete information about every single person'.

During the operation, UNN reported that nine people might still be under the rubble. At intervals, the crews called for silence across the site so they could listen for anyone trying to signal to them from beneath the debris.