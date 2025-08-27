A shocking live-streamed assault at an independent wrestling event has left Stuart 'Syko Stu' Smith hospitalised in critical care — and sparked a wave of donations, including a high-profile £8,000 gift from YouTube star Mr Beast.

The violent incident unfolded at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on 23 August, when Raja Jackson — son of former UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson — launched an unplanned attack that left the Army veteran-turned-wrestler with severe head injuries.

From Script to Horror: 20 Blows Too Many

What began as a choreographed segment descended into chaos when Raja, a trained MMA fighter, struck Syko Stu with more than 20 blows to the head, continuing even after he was rendered unconscious.

The horrifying sequence, streamed live, prompted immediate outrage from fans and wrestling insiders. Smith, who had used wrestling to manage PTSD after military service, was rushed to hospital. His brother later confirmed on Facebook that Stu was 'currently stable but in critical care', asking for prayers and support.

GoFundMe Surges Past £70,000

Within hours, a GoFundMe campaign launched by Stu's wife, Contessa Patterson, had raised more than £40,000 ($50,000). That figure soared after Mr Beast (Jimmy Donaldson) stepped in.

Posting on X, he wrote: 'Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over PTSD... Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out.'

The YouTube megastar quickly followed through, donating $10,000 (£8,000) to the fundraiser — the single largest contribution so far — pushing the total beyond £72,000 ($90,000).

Other wrestling figures, including AEW stars Chris Jericho and Swerve Strickland, also added donations, amplifying the wave of support.

Rampage Jackson Responds

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson, Raja's father, condemned the attack and issued an apology, stressing he 'does not condone' his son's actions. He expressed concern for both Smith and his son, as Raja now faces potential legal and professional consequences.

Encouragingly, Smith's family later confirmed that Syko Stu had regained consciousness and was able to speak, though his recovery is expected to be long and difficult.

A Reckoning for Wrestling Safety

The shocking scenes have sparked a wider debate about safety in independent wrestling. Industry observers argue that performers with MMA backgrounds must be more closely regulated to prevent serious harm.

Experts warn that events like KnokX Pro, where scripted entertainment blurred dangerously into real violence, highlight the urgent need for clearer safety standards, stronger oversight, and performer protections.

At the same time, the episode has underscored the unique power of influencer philanthropy. Figures like Mr Beast can mobilise millions in minutes, raising critical funds faster than traditional channels. In this case, their speed and reach brought hope to a wrestler and family facing trauma.