Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has claimed that missing Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, 'sadly died' in what she believes was a calculated kidnap-for-ransom plot, even as investigators admit they still have no suspect, no confirmed motive and, crucially, no sign of Nancy.

The news came after weeks of painstaking work by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, who say 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was forcibly taken from her Tucson home in the early hours of 1 February. Sheriff Chris Nanos has said all members of the Guthrie family, including spouses, have been cleared as possible suspects. Despite a stream of tips, several search warrants, and days of combing through surveillance footage, the case remains stubbornly open-ended.

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Ex-FBI Rift Over What Befell Nancy Guthrie

Coffindaffer, speaking about the Savannah Guthrie mother case, has taken a far more definitive view than investigators are willing to endorse publicly. She argues the crime was driven by money, insists 'Nancy sadly died,' and suggests the people responsible sent two ransom notes to media outlets precisely because they knew the FBI would advise against paying. In her framing, this was a simple, if brutal, cash grab that went fatally wrong.

Other former agents are not buying that theory. Retired FBI investigator Harry Trombitas said in March he does not believe Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped for cash, describing classic ransom kidnappings as too dangerous and too messy for most offenders. His reading is that something else is at work here, though, like everyone outside the official team, he is working from partial information.

Savannah Guthrie herself has previously voiced concern that her mother may have been targeted for financial reasons. That fear now sits uneasily alongside Trombitas's caution and Coffindaffer's certainty, highlighting how even seasoned professionals are divided over what, or who, lies behind the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

What is not in dispute is the timeline. Home security and electronic data paint a precise, almost clinical picture of the hours before Nancy Guthrie vanished. According to Sheriff Nanos, her Nest doorbell camera was disconnected at about 1:47 a.m. on 1 February. Roughly 25 minutes later, at 2:12 a.m., another camera in the home flagged what the system classified as a person, but the associated video could not initially be retrieved. Then, at 2:28 a.m., data from Guthrie's pacemaker app showed the device lost connection to her phone.

For context, that gap in the record has become a central preoccupation for investigators. The FBI has since recovered several clips from 'residual data' in Google's backend systems and publicly released short segments.

In one, a masked, gloved figure approaches the front door and reaches toward the camera before turning away. In another, the same suspect faces the camera, holding a torch in his mouth, then obscures the lens with what appears to be vegetation.

The man is described by the FBI as between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with an average build. His clothing and mask, Nanos told CBS News, appear consistent with items sold at Walmart, though they are not exclusive to the retailer. More distinctive is the black, 25-litre Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack clearly visible in the footage, which the bureau says is sold only at Walmart. Nanos has called the backpack 'one of the most promising leads' in the case.

Evidence, Dead Ends And The Search For Nancy Guthrie

Investigators have been working through surveillance from local Walmart branches, and the company has provided records of all Ozark Trail Hiker pack purchases over several months. Walmart has declined to comment publicly, which is understandable but hardly satisfying when that backpack might be one of the few tangible handles on the suspect.

Earlier in the inquiry, investigators thought they might have gotten lucky. A glove found about two miles from Guthrie's house carried the DNA profile of an unknown man and appeared visually similar to gloves seen in the Nest footage. That glimmer of a breakthrough evaporated when the gloves were traced back to a local restaurant worker who, according to the sheriff's department, has no connection to the case.

The search has extended into the air. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that investigators have used a 'signal sniffer' device, mounted on a low-flying helicopter, in an attempt to detect any faint signals from Guthrie's pacemaker. The portable radio detection kit is routinely used in missing person cases to hunt for low-powered electronic signals. If it has picked up anything promising, authorities are not saying.

The ransom angle, which Coffindaffer treats as central, is officially still an open question. On 2 February, Tucson TV station KOLD received what appeared to be a ransom note demanding payment in bitcoin, with two deadlines on 5 and 9 February. The FBI has said it is taking the note seriously, but has not confirmed whether it is genuine. Separately, a man in Southern California has been charged in federal court after allegedly sending a fake ransom demand by text on 4 February, with investigators saying he tried to exploit the case for money.

At ground level, detectives have searched at least two homes. On 10 February, they executed a warrant in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, and questioned a man who gave his name only as Carlos. He later told reporters he had been detained and released, insisting: 'I didn't do anything. I'm innocent.'

Three days later, a second operation unfolded about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home, triggered by what Sheriff Nanos described as 'a lead that led to a search warrant.' Several people were questioned, no arrests were made, and officials declined to spell out what had prompted the raid.