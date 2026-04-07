President Donald Trump spoke with the Artemis II crew on Monday, 6 April, during a live call from 250,000 miles (400,000 km) away as they returned from their lunar flyby. The exchange drew attention after a 63-second silence followed the president's remarks, with the astronauts smiling and handling a floating microphone before confirming he was still on the line.

The four-person crew – NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen – had just set a record for the farthest travel by humans from Earth. Trump praised their bravery and mentioned discussing the mission with his friend Wayne Gretzky, the retired ice hockey player, as well as the Canadian prime minister. The president later attributed the pause to a technical glitch.

President Trump Meets Silence During Deep Space Call

The call, arranged by NASA administrator Jared Isaacman, lasted about 12 minutes and included Trump's reflections on US leadership in space. Footage showed the crew giving smiles and thumbs-up gestures during the silence, which some outlets described as awkward. Commander Wiseman eventually asked if Trump remained connected, prompting the reply: 'I am, yes, I am.'

In the clip shared by TMZ, Trump told the crew he was so proud of them and spoke about them with his friend Wayne Gretzky, a Canadian former ice hockey player, the Prime Minister, and his friends from Canada. However, in the clip shown, the crew members were smiling and playing with the floating microphone. Trump's statement was met with silence.

As the president waited for a response, the crew appeared on screen without providing immediate verbal feedback. The silence persisted long enough for the president to eventually attribute the pause to a technical 'glitch.'

'The crew gives the speech some smiles and a thumbs up ... and then goes silent,' TMZ wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

President Donald Trump’s call with the Artemis II crew Monday night had a seriously awkward moment … when the crew seemingly decided they were done talking to him -- and the prez blamed it on a glitch! 😅



Credit: NASA pic.twitter.com/K3qe5o4b4h — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2026

Trump is gushing about their bravery and even tells them his good pal Wayne Gretzky is in awe of them. The crew gives the speech some smiles and a thumbs up ... and then goes silent. https://t.co/mcArYacJou — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2026

Social Media Divided Over Alleged Astronaut Snub

The digital reaction to the footage has been sharply split, reflecting the deeply polarised nature of modern political discourse. On one side, many users accused media outlets of manufacturing a controversy out of a simple communication lag. Defenders of the crew noted that communicating from such a vast distance naturally involves a delay, and that the astronauts were likely focused on their complex technical responsibilities.

Conversely, some viewers interpreted the silence as a subtle protest against the administration's fiscal policies. These commenters highlighted the irony of the president praising a mission while proposing a 23 per cent (£4.2 billion [$5.3 billion]) cut to the NASA budget. 'Every honest American can imagine what those astronauts want to say to Trump but can't,' one claimed.

LOL the guy who wants to cut NASA's budget by 23% thinks they should be happy to talk to him. Every honest American can imagine what those astronauts want to say to Trump but can't. — Correactor (@Correactor) April 7, 2026

They clearly did not want to talk to him and they made it obvious by leaving the mic floating in the middle. — KillaPres (@KillaPresence) April 7, 2026

Other users mocked the 'seriously awkward' narrative, arguing that the full transcript shows a cordial and grateful exchange once the audio issues were resolved. They argued that the crew was clearly laughing and playing with the microphone because they did not hear anything on their end, which would be inconsistent with a hostile intent to remain silent.

'It was a problem with the audio. Stop click baiting people,' one commented. Another added, 'It was a glitch, are you dumb? They're literally spinning the mic and laughing with no audio coming through.'

It was a glitch. They finished it after they regained communications but you’re not going to show that part right? — Raven Grace 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@RavenGrace0613) April 7, 2026

Terminally TDS TMZ flagrantly lying for clicks and impressions as usual.



Just watched the full video with the transcript on YouTube, and it was a polite and cordial exchange of gratitude.



Leftists abandoned honesty and integrity years ago. They lie all day, every day. pic.twitter.com/Mc246OlaOP — Exposing Evil (@End_All_Tyranny) April 7, 2026

The crew didn’t “decide they were done talking to him.” There’s literal lag in space comms, they’re busy doing real work 250,000 miles away, and Trump jumped in live.

He blamed a glitch because that’s what presidents do when the moment feels flat on camera.

This isn’t some epic… — WABISABI🥰 (@wabisabiforlif3) April 7, 2026

Viral Image Doctored Amid Artemis II Milestone

The Artemis II mission represents the first time humans have travelled to the vicinity of the Moon in over half a century. While the world tracks their progress, the mission has also been the subject of digital misinformation and satirical edits.

A recent viral image involving Astronaut Christina Hammock Koch appeared to show NASA clowning Samsung over image quality, but digital sleuths have confirmed that the image circulating on social media was doctored.

The original photograph featured Koch and her braid with a snap of the Earth in the background. However, the edited version included a fake exchange between NASA and Samsung, with the latter commenting, 'this would've been a better shot on samsung.'

'you have 200x zoom, kindly shoot the moon from the earth,' NASA's alleged reply read, with many taking it as a hint that the agency preferred a competitor's technology for their lunar captures.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges in verifying information during high-profile global events. Despite the viral prank, the mission continues to achieve its primary objectives as the crew prepares for their return journey.