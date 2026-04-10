NASA's Artemis II mission is set for a dramatic conclusion as the Orion spacecraft prepares to re-enter Earth's atmosphere and splash down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. The crewed capsule, carrying four astronauts on a landmark lunar flyby mission, is returning after travelling farther from Earth than any humans have ventured in more than 50 years.

The spacecraft's return marks a critical test of NASA's deep-space systems, with officials describing the final phase as one of the most technically demanding parts of the mission. Live coverage is expected across multiple platforms as Orion begins its high-speed descent through Earth's atmosphere.

According to NASA, the mission's goal is not just to bring the crew home safely, but to validate the spacecraft's performance ahead of future lunar landings under the broader Artemis programme.

The Most Dangerous Phase Of The Mission

The most intense part of Artemis II begins when Orion hits the upper atmosphere at speeds of around 24,000–25,000 mph (about 38,000–40,000 km/h). At this velocity, the spacecraft compresses air in front of it, generating extreme heat and forming a plasma sheath around the capsule.

Temperatures during re-entry are expected to reach roughly 2,760°C, depending on trajectory estimates, pushing the spacecraft's heat shield to its limits.

NASA engineers have repeatedly stressed that this phase is 'the most critical portion of the mission,' as even minor deviations in angle or timing could significantly increase thermal stress on the vehicle.

As the capsule plunges deeper into the atmosphere, aerodynamic forces begin slowing it from orbital velocity down to subsonic speeds in a matter of minutes, a transition described by flight controllers as a controlled descent through a 'fireball corridor'.

Communication Blackout And Plasma Shielding

One of the most dramatic features of Orion's return is a temporary loss of communication with mission control. As ionised gas builds up around the spacecraft during peak heating, radio signals are blocked, creating a blackout period lasting around six to ten minutes.

During this phase, engineers on the ground are unable to receive telemetry or send commands, meaning the spacecraft must operate entirely autonomously.

According to mission tracking briefings, this blackout is an expected and carefully modelled part of re-entry physics rather than a malfunction, but it remains one of the most nerve-racking phases of the descent.

Once Orion exits this plasma envelope, communication is restored, and the spacecraft begins its final descent phase.

Read more Watch Orion Blaze Back To Earth At 24,000 MPH: Artemis II's Most Intense Moment Live Watch Orion Blaze Back To Earth At 24,000 MPH: Artemis II's Most Intense Moment Live

Heat Shield Performance Under Extreme Stress

At the centre of NASA's attention is Orion's heat shield, designed to absorb and dissipate the intense energy generated during atmospheric entry. The shield protects the crew module from direct exposure to plasma temperatures that would otherwise destroy conventional spacecraft materials.

Previous uncrewed Artemis I tests revealed unexpected erosion patterns on the shield, prompting engineers to refine entry trajectories for Artemis II to reduce peak heating loads.

NASA officials have said the shield is designed to act as a sacrificial layer, gradually burning away in a controlled manner while maintaining the integrity of the crew cabin.

This re-entry will provide some of the most valuable real-world data yet on how next-generation spacecraft perform under sustained hypersonic stress.

Final Descent And Splashdown Recovery

After surviving the heat and blackout phases, Orion deploys a sequence of parachutes to slow its descent dramatically from hypersonic speeds to roughly 20 mph at impact.

The spacecraft will then land in the Pacific Ocean, where US Navy recovery teams will secure the capsule and assist the astronauts. Medical teams will immediately evaluate the crew before they are transported aboard a recovery vessel and flown back to NASA's Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

The recovery operation is tightly coordinated and typically begins within minutes of splashdown, with divers attaching flotation devices and securing the capsule for lifting aboard the ship.

Expected Timeline of Events

A tightly scheduled sequence of critical manoeuvres will guide Orion through its final descent, re-entry, splashdown, and post-mission recovery operations.

1:50 pm EDT (6:50 pm BST): Orion cabin configured for re-entry begins

2:53 pm EDT (7:53 pm BST): Return trajectory correction burn

6:30 pm EDT (11:30 pm BST): NASA+ live coverage begins

7:33 pm EDT (12:33 am BST, Apr 11): Crew module separates from service module

7:37 pm EDT (12:37 am BST, Apr 11): Crew module raise burn executed

7:53 pm EDT (12:53 am BST, Apr 11): Entry interface (atmospheric re-entry begins)

8:07 pm EDT (1:07 am BST, Apr 11): Splashdown in the Pacific Ocean

10:30 pm EDT (3:30 am BST, Apr 11): Post-splashdown news conference at NASA Johnson Space Centre

A Crucial Step Towards The Moon And Mars

Artemis II is a test flight, not a landing mission, but its success is essential for NASA's long-term ambitions. The mission validates life support, navigation, propulsion, and thermal protection systems that will be used in future lunar landings.

NASA officials have repeatedly emphasised that Artemis II is a proving ground for sustained human exploration beyond low Earth orbit, a stepping stone toward establishing a long-term presence on the Moon and eventually missions to Mars.

As Orion begins its final plunge back to Earth, the mission represents more than just a return journey. It is a stress test of humanity's next generation of deep-space capability, unfolding in real time above the Pacific, and ending in one of the most closely watched splashdowns in modern space history.