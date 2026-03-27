NASA doesn't just want to send astronauts back to the moon. It wants them to live there, and the agency has laid out what that settlement will look like when the first residents arrive after 2032.

Administrator Jared Isaacman on 24 March announced a $20 billion (£15 billion) plan to build a permanent base near the lunar south pole over seven years, scrapping the Lunar Gateway orbital station to focus all resources on the surface. The announcement came during NASA's 'Ignition' event in Washington, where Isaacman addressed lawmakers, contractors, and delegates from more than 35 countries.

'The clock is running in this great-power competition, and success or failure will be measured in months, not years,' Isaacman said.

A Three-Phase Blueprint for the Lunar Surface

The base will take shape in three stages:

Phase 1 , running from 2026 to 2028, focuses on testing. NASA will ramp up robotic landings through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme, targeting up to 30 missions from 2027 to evaluate power, communications, and navigation at potential base sites.

, running from 2026 to 2028, focuses on testing. NASA will ramp up robotic landings through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) programme, targeting up to 30 missions from 2027 to evaluate power, communications, and navigation at potential base sites. Phase 2 , from 2029 to 2031, shifts to construction. The agency will build semi-habitable structures and logistics systems while supporting two crewed missions a year. Each phase carries a budget of roughly $10 billion (£7.5 billion).

, from 2029 to 2031, shifts to construction. The agency will build semi-habitable structures and logistics systems while supporting two crewed missions a year. Each phase carries a budget of roughly $10 billion (£7.5 billion). Phase 3, beginning in 2032, is where the project stops being an exploration and becomes something no nation has ever tried.

What Daily Life on the Moon Will Look Like

Carlos Garcia-Galan, NASA's programme executive for the moon base, described Phase 3 as the moment the agency moves beyond short visits and begins maintaining a continuous human presence.

These international partners are central to the effort:

The Italian Space Agency (ASI) will provide multi-purpose habitats built for long-duration stays.

will provide multi-purpose habitats built for long-duration stays. The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will deliver a lunar utility vehicle for hauling cargo across the surface.

will deliver a lunar utility vehicle for hauling cargo across the surface. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) will contribute a pressurised rover during Phase 2, giving astronauts the ability to travel the terrain without bulky spacesuits.

NASA also plans nuclear-powered systems to keep the base running through the 14-day lunar night. Uncrewed cargo vehicles will make regular return trips between the moon and Earth, creating a supply chain between two worlds.

'The Goal Is to Stay'

Isaacman drew a direct contrast with Apollo, which sent 12 astronauts to the moon between 1969 and 1972 but left no permanent footprint.

'This time, the goal is not flags and footprints. This time, the goal is to stay,' he said. 'America will never again give up the moon.'

The urgency is driven by China, which is targeting its own crewed landing by 2030. Isaacman warned of China, 'They may be early, and recent history suggests we might be late.' To close that gap, NASA plans crewed landings every six months after Artemis V and will shift from the Space Launch System to commercial rockets from SpaceX, Blue Origin, and others.

Nuclear Power and the Road to Mars

The moon base isn't NASA's only move. The agency also announced Space Reactor-1 Freedom, a nuclear-powered spacecraft set to launch to Mars by December 2028. It will be the first nuclear-powered interplanetary vehicle ever flown and will carry three Ingenuity-class helicopters to scout future human landing sites.

NASA sees the lunar surface as a proving ground for Mars. The Planetary Society estimates that roughly $107 billion (£80.17 billion) in inflation-adjusted dollars has gone into moon-return plans over two decades.

With this base, the agency is betting that a permanent settlement is the only way to justify those costs and outpace a rising rival.