White House aide Natalie Harp reportedly brought US President Donald Trump printouts about Robert Pattinson after he questioned the new James Bond star's political leanings.

The exchange occurred during an Oval Office interview with the New York Post on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. Trump subsequently wished the British actor luck and revisited his historical comments about Pattinson's relationship with Kristen Stewart.

Amazon MGM Studios announced on 16 November that Pattinson, 40, would succeed Daniel Craig as James Bond. However, the conversation in Washington quickly shifted from the casting decision to the actor's perceived political beliefs.

Natalie Harp Retrieves Printouts After Trump's James Bond Question

Asked about Pattinson's suitability for the role, Trump called for his executive assistant before offering his assessment of the British actor.

'Is James Bond conservative? Natalie,' Trump called through the open door, according to the reporters present.

Harp subsequently entered the Oval Office carrying printed material about Pattinson. She offered a brief assessment of the actor, telling the president, 'He's been good.'

'I always like people that like me,' Trump responded before commenting favourably on Pattinson's appearance and wishing him luck.

Among the documents was a copy of a tweet Trump published in 2012, advising Pattinson against reconciling with his then-girlfriend, Stewart. The president read the historical post aloud during the interview.

The encounter highlighted Harp's responsibilities within the White House. The executive assistant has previously been described as Trump's 'human printer' because she supplies him with printed news articles and social media posts.

However, Harp's assessment did not establish whether Pattinson supports Trump, the Republican Party or any particular political position. The full contents of the remaining documents have not been established.

The exchange also attracted discussion on Reddit, where some commenters questioned the relevance of an actor's political beliefs to a casting decision. Others made jokes referencing Pattinson's previous role in the Twilight franchise.

Natalie Harp's Oval Office Assignment Revives Trump's 2012 Pattinson Tweets

Trump's public commentary about Pattinson dates back to 2012, before the businessman and television personality launched his first presidential campaign.

Pattinson was dating his Twilight co-star Stewart when their relationship became the subject of extensive media coverage. Trump subsequently published several Twitter posts advising the British actor against reconciling with her.

Pattinson addressed the remarks five years later during an August 2017 interview with Entertainment Weekly, as reported by Teen Vogue.

'When he said that, it didn't really mean anything,' the actor said.

Pattinson also discussed how unexpected public associations could influence his personal experiences and approach to acting. His remarks offered no indication of his political allegiance.

Neither that interview nor the latest Oval Office exchange establishes that Pattinson endorses Trump or his administration.

Meanwhile, preparations for the next instalment of the James Bond franchise are taking shape. Amazon MGM Studios named Denis Villeneuve as director, with British screenwriter Steven Knight responsible for the script.

Pattinson described the opportunity to portray the fictional intelligence officer as 'the honour of a lifetime' in the studio's casting announcement.

For the filmmakers, the announcement marks the beginning of a new chapter for the franchise following Craig's departure. Trump's contribution to the casting discussion was more personal, ending with a brief message for the British actor.

'He looks nice. You know, I wish him luck,' the president said.