Ralph Fiennes has jokingly suggested that Robert Pattinson could take over his iconic role as Lord Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series, sparking amusement among fans because of the actors' shared history in the original film franchise.

The former Voldemort star made the unexpected suggestion during a red-carpet interview at the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on 16 November. His comments came on the same day Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson as the next James Bond, adding another major franchise role to the actor's growing list of credits.

Asked whether he would consider returning as the Dark Lord, Fiennes made it clear that he was ready to move on before offering a surprising alternative.

What Did Ralph Fiennes Say About Robert Pattinson Playing Voldemort?

During his conversation with the Associated Press, Fiennes was asked about the possibility of reprising his role in HBO's television adaptation of J.K. Rowling's books.

The actor, who portrayed Voldemort throughout the later instalments of the original film series, dismissed the idea of returning.

'No, I think I've done that one,' he replied. However, when the conversation turned to who could replace him, Fiennes jokingly suggested his former co-star.

'We still don't know who's going to play Voldemort yet; we don't know. Maybe they'll offer it to Robert Pattinson,' Fiennes joked.

The remark was not an indication that Pattinson had been approached for the part. Instead, it appeared to be a playful suggestion, particularly given the actor's recent announcement as the new James Bond.

Fiennes had previously expressed interest in returning as Voldemort when asked about the possibility, but revealed in April 2026 that nothing had come of his earlier willingness to reprise the character. He said he believed that opportunity had passed.

Why Is Robert Pattinson's Voldemort Casting Suggestion So Ironic?

Fiennes and Pattinson share an important connection through Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, released in 2005.

Pattinson played Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff student who competes alongside Harry Potter in the Triwizard Tournament. Fiennes made his debut as Voldemort in the same film, portraying the resurrected Dark Lord during the story's climactic graveyard sequence.

Their characters are connected through one of the franchise's most memorable and tragic moments. After Harry and Cedric reach the Triwizard Cup together, they are transported to a graveyard, where Voldemort orders Peter Pettigrew to kill Cedric.

More than two decades later, Fiennes' suggestion that Pattinson could take over the role of the character who killed Cedric has created an amusing full-circle moment for fans.

Pattinson has since established himself as a major Hollywood star, moving from the Twilight franchise to critically acclaimed films such as Good Time and The Lighthouse. He also portrayed Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman.

What Did Ralph Fiennes Say About Pattinson Becoming James Bond?

Fiennes' Voldemort suggestion came as Pattinson was making headlines for another major casting announcement.

The actor was officially confirmed as the next James Bond on 16 November, succeeding Daniel Craig, who played the British secret agent in five films.

Fiennes, who portrayed M in Craig's Skyfall, Spectre and No Time to Die, also shared his emotional reaction to the casting during a separate appearance on SiriusXM's Front Row with Andy Cohen.

'I'm sorry. I'm in love with Daniel Craig still,' he admitted, describing the change as difficult and saying he had a 'wrench in my heart'.

However, Fiennes quickly made clear that he had confidence in Pattinson.

'No, he's a great actor. I'm sure he'll be great,' he added.

Who Will Play Voldemort in HBO's Harry Potter Series?

Despite Fiennes' suggestion, HBO has not officially confirmed who will portray Voldemort in its upcoming television adaptation.

The series will revisit Rowling's seven-book story in a longer format, allowing the creative team to explore the wizarding world in greater detail than the original films.

Fiennes' comments have nevertheless added another talking point to the casting discussion. For now, Pattinson's immediate challenge is taking over the James Bond franchise, while the search for the next television Voldemort remains a separate question.